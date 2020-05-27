WINCHESTER — The outdoor pool in Jim Barnett Park will reopen on Monday for swim team practices and lap swimming.
General recreational swimming will still be off limits, though, until Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam lifts coronavirus-related restrictions on the state’s public pools and city officials determine when it can be done without endangering users’ health.
Traditionally, the outdoor pool opens for general use on or before Memorial Day Weekend. That didn’t happen this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pool will welcome this season’s first swimmers on Monday, but rules have been established to keep everyone safe. No more than 10 people will be allowed in the pool area at a time, social distancing measures will be enforced, and customers will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Frequently used pool areas will be cleaned and disinfected throughout the day, according to a media release from the city of Winchester.
Daily admission fees for lap swimmers will be $7 for adults, $6.50 for students and $6 for senior citizens and members of the military.
Lap-swimming hours will be 5 to 7 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 5 to 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday.
While Jim Barnett Park remains open to the public, several of its facilities and amenities are currently off-limits due to the pandemic. In addition to the outdoor pool, the park’s playgrounds, athletic fields, outdoor basketball courts and War Memorial Building are closed.
With the threat of COVID-19 still looming, no date has been determined for the reopening of those sections of the park. Also, the July 3 fireworks display traditionally held in the park has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
For more information about Jim Barnett Park, visit the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department online at winchesterva.gov.
(1) comment
Remember the ebola virus? It dies in the heat. Guess what, so does the china virus.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.