BERRYVILLE — The coronavirus pandemic is prompting the Clarke County Animal Shelter to urge people not to visit until further notice unless they are interested in adopting a specific animal.
The request comes as the shelter, off Ramsburg Lane behind Chet Hobert Park, is planning an addition to keep dogs brought there healthier.
The fewer people that visit while the pandemic persists, the lesser the risk of an employee becoming infected with COVID-19, said shelter manager Jenny Wright.
“It’s very, very vital that we keep our staff healthy,” Wright said.
The shelter is open seven days a week, excluding government holidays. But it has only two employees. If a worker was to get sick, it could cause hardships in making sure the animals are cared for properly, according to Wright.
Animal adoptions recently have slowed, probably because people are staying home to protect themselves from the virus, she said.
Currently, three dogs and four cats are available for adoption. They can be viewed online at petfinder.com. Type your ZIP code into a search bar to see all of the animals available at the Clarke shelter and others nearby.
Anyone who sees an animal online and is especially interested in giving it a home is asked to call the shelter at 540-955-5104 to make an appointment to see it.
However, the shelter is discouraging people from stopping by at their leisure to browse the animals, Wright said. It also is discouraging people from stopping by and, for instance, volunteering to walk dogs just to spend time with animals, she said.
The Clarke County Planning Commission recently approved a site-plan amendment necessary for the construction of a 1,090-square-foot addition to the shelter as well as a 12-foot by 24-foot pavilion.
The addition is to accommodate six kennels that will enable the shelter to isolate dogs brought there by animal control officers when employees are not working, such as during the overnight hours. That will keep any sick dogs from potentially infecting healthy ones, Wright said.
She mentioned that the shelter periodically sees cases of kennel cough, an upper respiratory infection spread among unvaccinated dogs in close proximity in confined quarters. Although it is highly contagious, most dogs recover from it within a few weeks, information online shows.
Dogs up for adoption and new arrivals not yet evaluated currently are kept in the same room, Wright said. The “self-sufficient, self-contained” addition will have everything necessary to separate and care for new arrivals, including food, water and cleaning supplies, she said.
The pavilion would be a place where visitors interested in adopting dogs — after the shelter resumes normal operations — could get to know them, she said.
Construction bids have not yet been obtained, Wright said. The Clarke County Humane Foundation, a nonprofit organization that jointly owns and operates the shelter, already has funds to cover part of the cost and will raise funds to cover the rest, she said to her understanding.
George Ohrstrom, the foundation’s president, could not be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.