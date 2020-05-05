BERRYVILLE — With many people out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, Clarke County and Berryville officials are trying to ease the burden on taxpayers having a hard time paying their bills.
The county has extended its due date for real estate and personal property (vehicle) tax payments for the first half of 2020 from June 5 to June 30. The bills will be mailed to taxpayers by mid-May.
“The global COVID-19 pandemic has changed almost every aspect of daily life,” said county Treasurer Sharon Keeler. “We hope extending the tax deadline by more than three weeks helps our residents.”
Taxes owed for the second half of the year will be due on Dec. 5.
County officials emphasize that the treasurer’s office does not adjust tax bills — that is a matter for the commissioner of the revenue’s office to consider. Anyone who thinks their bills are in error should call the commissioner, Donna Peake, at 540-955-5108 or email her at dpeake@clarkecounty.gov.
Real estate taxes for Berryville residents are due on June 5. However, late fees or interest will not be imposed until Sept. 15, said Town Manager Keith Dalton.
Amid the pandemic, “the Town Council recognizes that people are going to have challenges paying their bills,” Dalton said.
The town must continue collecting revenues so it can pay its bills, he said. Still, council members “feel some flexibility for customers is necessary at this time.”
Personal property taxes owed to the town will be due on Dec. 5. Dalton said the council will determine later whether any special measures to help Berryville residents pay those taxes will be worthwhile.
In addition, the town will not shut off water/sewer service to customers with delinquent accounts before June 15, Dalton said.
All local government offices at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court are open. Because of social distancing protocols, they are not communicating with customers in person. They are responding to phone calls and emails.
Taxes can be paid via several methods. One is drive-through lanes both the county and town have at the Government Center. The town also has an after-hours drop-off box.
But to shorten lines at the drive-throughs, officials encourage people to make payments either online or by mail.
County taxes can be paid online by going to clarkecounty.gov and clicking the “Online Payments” button. Berryville taxes can be paid online by going to berryvilleva.gov and clicking the “Pay Online” link.
Payments owed to the county can be mailed to the Clarke County Treasurer, 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville 22611. Payments owed to the town can be mailed to the Town of Berryville, 101 Chalmers Court, Suite A, Berryville 22611.
For safety reasons, officials discourage people from paying bills with cash.
