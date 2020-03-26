BERRYVILLE — Clarke County officials are going online to update residents on the coronavirus and how it’s affecting the county.
Residents can click on a red bar at the top of the county’s homepage at clarkecounty.gov to see the latest information.
Also, Clarke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Weiss has posted a video on YouTube to provide tips and boost the morale of residents as they cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We must remain focused and resolute in our attitude and behavior if we are to win this battle,” Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, says in the video.
County officials are maintaining frequent contact with their state and federal counterparts, “monitoring the situation hourly and promptly acting when we need to modify our approach” to handling the crisis, he says.
“These are very fluid and uncertain times,” he continues. “We are working hard to keep our county as safe as it can be.”
The sheriff’s office is continuing to answer calls for assistance, Weiss mentions. However, deputies are using social distancing to avoid unnecessary physical contact with anyone not being placed under arrest, such as by not shaking hands with people and staying at least 6 feet from them when possible, according to the county’s website.
When physical contact is necessary, deputies may wear protective gear such as face masks and gloves, according to officials.
In the video, Weiss asserts that “there’s a lot of false information being spread” about COVID-19. Therefore, he urges people to rely only on information from “trusted sources” such as the Virginia Department of Health, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. The county’s website has links to those organizations.
Because many small businesses are struggling to stay financially afloat during the pandemic, Weiss urges residents to get take-out orders from restaurants and “buying local whenever we can.”
“As we watch out for you and respond to the changing conditions, please watch out for each other,” Weiss says, such as by checking on neighbors and friends, making sure they are OK and their needs are being met.
He also urges people to remain calm and not be afraid. He tells residents that “each new day brings us closer to the end of these trying times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.