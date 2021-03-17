This story has been updated to include information from Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop.
The shutdown of most of Clarke County High School's athletic programs is due to a COVID-19 outbreak, Clarke school division Superintendent Chuck Bishop said Wednesday morning.
After canceling all athletic activities Thursday through Sunday of last week, on Monday Clarke County High School announced it would continue its shutdown of the football, volleyball and golf programs through the remainder of this week.
The Eagles' varsity football team — which had its game with Page County canceled last Friday — also had this Friday's game with Strasburg canceled. Interscholastic event postponements scheduled for this week were announced for the volleyball and golf programs.
Bishop said on Wednesday that each of those programs would resume team activity on Monday, though some individual athletes for those teams may still be in quarantine at that time.
Bishop said on the evening of Wednesday, March 10, Clarke County Public Schools became aware of a number of students who began to show "COVID-like symptoms."
"We were able to trace those exposures back to multiple off-campus activities that occurred March 5 and 6," Bishop said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to quarantine our golf team, our JV and varsity volleyball teams, and our [freshman] and varsity football teams.
"We were not able to determine that all students on those teams were officially defined as a close contact. But we just felt like we should take a pretty strong stand on making sure that we don't make the outbreak in our school worse."
As of Tuesday afternoon, Clarke County's entire student body had 19 active COVID-19 cases and 59 student self-quarantined (close contact) cases, according to the Clarke County Public Schools COVID-19 Dashboard.
"Some of those students are virtual learners and are not actually in our school buildings during the day," Bishop said. "They are members of athletic teams who were coming for practices, and some of them are actually virtual learners during the regular school day."
Bishop said CCPS has been in contact with leadership figures in the Lord Fairfax Health District since last Thursday. He said that CCPS was told that it is taking the appropriate steps to handle the issue.
"Nearly all of the students will be free and clear to resume school attendance and participation in athletics beginning Monday, March 22," Bishop said.
Because of COVID-19, practice for the Virginia High School League fall sports season did not begin until February, and the season will last until at least mid-April for all sports.
The one fall sport for Clarke County that did not have to be quarantined was the cross country team. The Eagles competed in a meet at Strasburg on Wednesday.
"As we went through the process of identifying close contacts, our cross country team was unaffected other than having a student who had to quarantine because his sibling was COVID-positive," Bishop said.
For varsity, the volleyball team is next scheduled to play on Monday at Page County, the golf team’s next scheduled match is a quad on Tuesday at Greene Hills Country Club in Stanardsville, and the football team is next scheduled to play on March 26 at Luray.
"We're looking forward to getting out students back to some competition, but we want to do so safely," Bishop said.
Tuesday's JV and varsity volleyball home matches with Luray were postponed until March 27. Thursday’s matches at Madison County have been postponed until March 30.
If adults would have made better decisions and controlled these multiple off-campus activities that occurred March 5 and 6, We as parents and fans may still be attending sporting events.
What are they hiding?
I guess West Virginia will put Clarke County on their 'banned from participation list' as well as Frederick County now!!
Different issue. It was the way the seasons ended up with the wuhan flu fear mongering.
My comment was about Clarke County hiding the reasoning of their cancellations for over a week, WV officials don't like Frederick County Schools because they are not playing in the VHSL seasons, so I imagine that they are not fond of Clarke officials hiding their COVID partying athletes for such a long period of time.
