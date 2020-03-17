BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Parks and Recreation Department is discontinuing its programs through at least March 29 because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
“All of our activities and classes are canceled,” said Administrative Services Manager Tanya Myers.
However, registrations will continue to be taken from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the department’s offices on Al Smith Circle in Chet Hobert Park, Myers said.
The Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department has closed, cancelled or postponed all scheduled programs and sports league activities.
Although it remained open as of Monday afternoon, the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department will not operate its No School Day Child Care Program at least through March 27, a statement on the department’s website showed. Family Movie Night on Friday also is canceled.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors still plans to have its regular monthly meeting at 1 p.m. today at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
However, a meeting of the Clarke County Economic Development Advisory Committee scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday has been canceled. It has not yet been decided whether the meeting will be rescheduled or if business listed on the agenda will be deferred until the committee’s next regular meeting in May.
Offices at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center at 101 Chalmers Court continue to be open for business as usual. According to Boies and Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty, county officials are in frequent contact with the Virginia Department of Health, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for guidance on maintaining operations and services.
Housekeeping activities in all Clarke government buildings have been increased, according to the county’s Facebook page. That includes frequent cleaning and disinfecting of door handles and countertops.
In an email, Lichty said his department has three priorities pertaining to the coronavirus emergency: Minimizing the virus’ impacts on county employees, residents and visitors; maintaining government operations if a coronavirus outbreak occurs in Clarke County, and ensuring that information provided to the public is accurate and people’s questions get answered in a timely manner.
The county’s public information officer is working with emergency management and county administration to provide information to the public through the media and social media platforms, Lichty wrote.
Boies said officials are monitoring coronavirus matters “hour by hour ... because the situation is constantly changing.”
Berryville town offices at the Government Center also remained open on Monday.
“The plan is we’re going to stay open ... and keep things going as normal as we can, as stable as we can,” said Assistant Town Manager/Treasurer Gregory Jacobs.
The situation eventually could change, though, depending on advice from emergency and health officials, he cautioned.
Information about coronavirus is online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.htmlVD and www.vdh.virginia.gov/surveillance-and-investigation/novel-coronavirus. The state health department also has set up a COVID-19 (coronavirus) Question Call Center at 1-877-275-8343.
