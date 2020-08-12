BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County School Board is forging ahead with plans to welcome back students into its buildings when the school division’s 2020-21 academic year starts on Sept. 8.
Last month, the board approved a reopening model that allows students to either attend in-person classes twice a week or take all of their courses online.
But during Monday night’s four-and-a-half-hour board meeting, three people spoke against having in-person classes.
Tracy Fowler, a speech therapist at Boyce Elementary School, attended the meeting wearing a surgical gown, face mask, face shield and more protective equipment to demonstrate how teachers in the schools will have to risk exposure to the novel coronavirus to do their jobs.
“We have enough sick leave for one round of quarantine,” Fowler said, referring to the 10 days of sick leave available each year for staff. “How long do you think that will last [until there aren’t enough teachers to work]?”
As of Monday, 65% of Clarke County Public Schools’ approximately 1,800 students have indicated their preference for the hybrid or part-time model, while the remaining 35% prefer the Virtual Academy, according to Clarke County Public Schools Superintendent Chuck Bishop. Another 102 children who are expected to attend school this fall have not indicated which option they prefer.
The hybrid option requires students to attend school two days a week and take online lessons the other days. To minimize the number of people in school buildings at any one time, students will be split into two groups, blue and orange. The blue group will be in school on Mondays and Wednesdays and the orange group Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Fridays and every other day when these students are not in school, they will receive instruction online.
The online alternative, known as the Virtual Academy, allows students to learn from home. The only possible exception is if Virginia proceeds with its Standards of Learning (SOL) testing in the new school year. If so, Virtual Academy students would need to be tested in the school buildings.
To ensure that students receive the state-mandated minimum of 990 teaching hours for the school year, and to accommodate a full eight-period day at Clarke County High School, Bishop said, “The school day will be 20 minutes longer.”
Classes will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 3:20 p.m. All students, including those in the Virtual Academy, will follow the same schedule.
When students are not in the schools, classrooms will be thoroughly cleaned by a professional cleaning service.
But the hybrid plan could be quickly derailed. For example, a school building could be closed for two weeks if as few as two students test positive for COVID-19, or if there aren’t enough in-person staff to supervise classes.
Students and staff members who have a fever of 100 degrees or higher, or exhibit symptoms of a respiratory illness, will have to quarantine at home for two weeks. Students will be taught online during this time, but they won’t be able to return to school earlier unless they are cleared by a doctor.
Parents of students attending in-person classes will be tasked with screening their children for COVID-19 symptoms by 7 a.m. each school day and entering the data into a county-wide app the school system plans to purchase and launch prior to Sept. 8. Any student not screened at home will have to go through the process once he or she arrives at school.
“We’ll be relying on parents to work with us during this process,” Bishop said.
Students also will be required to wear a face covering when they are in a school building. This rule applies to everyone, including kindergartners and children with special needs. Any student who fails to comply will be transferred to the Virtual Academy.
“I want parents to understand, you do this or you stay home,” School Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith said. “If they have a medical issue, they shouldn’t be coming to school.”
At the end of Monday night’s meeting, a defensive Singh-Smith said she felt “insulted” by county residents who, over the past two weeks, have accused the board of recklessly sending children back into school buildings regardless of the coronavirus-related health risks.
“If anyone in our school system gets sick or dies, we are accountable,” she said. “We care about everyone, which is why this is so damn difficult.”
At the beginning of the meeting, the board went into a closed session for more than two hours to discuss personnel matters.
Attending Monday night’s meeting in the Clarke County Public Schools Administration Building were Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith and board members Zara Ryan, Charles “Chip” Schutte and Jon Turkel. Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert participated via conference call.
(1) comment
Please correct the last paragraph. Mr. Schutte walked out of the closed door meeting and never returned to the CCSB meeting. He was the only one on the CCSB who voted in favor of online only. Winchester Star please correct the last paragraph and investigate why he was not at the meeting.
