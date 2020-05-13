BERRYVILLE — Plans for Clarke County Public Schools’ upcoming school year remain uncertain amid the coronavirus pandemic and what it will look like in a few months.
During a Clarke County School Board meeting Monday night, Superintendent Chuck Bishop told School Board members the division will receive $150,407 from the federal CARES Act — a $2.1 trillion stimulus package designed to provide financial relief from the virus. He said the money will be used to support virtual education programs, technology, and meal preparation and delivery for students, who have been forced to finish the school year at home because of the virus. He added that some of the money could be set aside for summer school.
Bishop said school officials held a virtual meeting on Friday to discuss the possibility of having summer school in July.
“We are inquiring with teachers right now to see who might be interested,” he said. “That’s putting the cart slightly before the horse, because we are not sure we’ll be free to have summer school at this point. We don’t know what the restrictions are going to look like in July. And we anticipate in early June, as the June 10th date approaches, the governor will come out and maybe make some announcements about what school will look like next year.”
Virginia’s stay-at-home order is supposed to end June 10.
Bishop said there have been all kinds of rumors about the state delaying the start of the 2020-21 school year. Students in Clarke County Public Schools are slated to return Aug. 18, but that may need to be revised, he said.
Even if schools open on time, School Board members mentioned the possibility that some parents may not feel comfortable sending their children back to school over coronavirus concerns.
“We’ve had some conversations about the unknown and what happens if people choose not to send their students back to school initially next year,” Bishop said. “They want to be enrolled in Clarke County Schools, but they want to do it remotely. How are we going to handle that? So I’ve started a document that I’m working through typing down a lot of ideas.”
In preparation for students returning, nonessential furniture has been removed from classrooms to give students and teachers more space in accordance with social distancing guidelines. “Our thought is, regardless of whether or not we’ll be coming back or how we might be coming back next year, maximizing the distance between students is not a bad thing,” Bishop said. “So all nonessential furniture has been removed at this point.”
Because students are reliant on the internet to do distance learning, School Board member Katie Kerr-Hobert asked if there has been a discussion with Clarke County officials about increasing the number of hotspots to give more people access to better internet service. Bishop said there has not been a detailed conversation on the matter yet.
In spite of all the disruption caused by the pandemic, Bishop said he is pleased that there will be an in-person graduation ceremony for Clarke County High School seniors on May 28-29 in Wilbur Feltner Stadium. He said the school division is working with local law enforcement officials to ensure that social distancing guidelines followed. He previously told The Star that no more than 10 people will be allowed on the football field at any given time, including staff and family members, and that no speeches will be given. Graduates will not receive their diplomas together. Instead, a time slot will be reserved for each graduate to be presented with his or her diploma.
Bishop said he received an email from a parent suggesting that the school division wait and try to hold a graduation ceremony later so more people could attend. He told the School Board, “We don’t know what later is going to look like.”
He noted that if graduation was postponed, circumstances could change and become even more restrictive. Then people would want to know why graduation wasn’t held earlier, he said.
“We made a decision, a good decision I think, with the information we had at the time,” Bishop said.
Attending Monday night’s meeting at the School Administration Office at 317 W. Main St. were Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith and School Board members Katie Kerr-Hobert, Jonathan Turkel and Zara Ryan. Chip Schutte was absent
