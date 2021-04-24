BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday accepted a state grant and appropriated a local match to buy body cameras for county sheriff’s deputies.
The sheriff’s office initially must pay the entire cost of $28,092. The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services then will reimburse the county for $14,046, which is half of the expense, officials have said.
Sheriff Tony Roper said the sheriff’s office has enough money in its budget for the current fiscal year to make the purchase with the reimbursement.
Because local funds are limited, “it’s always good to see funding from an outside source” to help the county meet its needs, said Berryville District Supervisor Matthew Bass.
Law-enforcement officers wear body cameras to show courts and other relevant parties what transpires during arrests and responses to criminal incidents.
Nineteen cameras will be purchased and issued to deputies who typically patrol roads and respond to calls from the public for assistance. The sheriff’s office hopes to get the cameras and begin using them by the end of June, according to Chief Deputy Travis Sumption.
The supervisors also released $77,000 in contingency funds to help the sheriff’s office buy two new vehicles and equip them with two-way radios.
Those two vehicles are among three originally planned for purchase in the new fiscal year that will start July 1. Some funding from the upcoming year still must appropriated to outfit the two with other equipment necessary for law-enforcement purposes, a document shows.
The sheriff’s office frequently must replace its vehicles, which accumulate high mileage and begin wearing out in just a few years from being in almost constant use.
In other matters, the supervisors:
• Adopted a resolution recognizing Debbie Bean, the county planning and zoning department’s administrative assistant who will retire on May 1.
One of her job duties has been serving as the Clarke County Planning Commission’s clerk, the resolution mentions.
Bean “always had a friendly disposition and ... a fantastic ability to make almost everyone feel comfortable when applying for permits,” the resolution reads. “In the office, she would brighten the day with a funny story and a laugh. She is genuinely one of the nicest people you will ever meet.”
• Presented Gordon Russell, the county’s director of information technology, the first Employee of the Quarter award.
“He’s the man who keeps it (county computer systems) going for everybody,” said board Chairman David Weiss.
Other county employees nominated Russell for the award.
• Issued a proclamation recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The proclamation reads that the board “recognizes the critical role that local family services workers play in supporting families in stress and protecting children at risk of child abuse.” It thanks them for their service.
Protective services are provided under the auspices of the Clarke County Department of Social Services.
• Appropriated $12,000 in reserve funds to pay Dunn Land Surveys for its recent work in redrawing the boundary line between Clarke and Warren counties.
The line had to be legally redrawn after it was discovered that some properties in Clarke actually were in Warren. The owners had been paying taxes to Warren, believing their properties actually were in that county.
Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District in Clarke, expressed surprise that “we never set aside any money for that.”
• Reappointed Christopher Curran and Lisa Payne, and appointed Jess Mitchell, to the Clarke County Library Advisory Council. Their four-year terms will expire in April 2025.
• Appointed Peter Cook to the Barns of Rose Hill board of directors. He will fill the remainder of Thomas Cammack’s unexpired term ending in December.
• Reappointed Billy Thompson and Robert York to the Clarke County Historic Preservation Commission. Their new four-year terms will expire in May 2025.
• Appointed Laura Dabinett to the Clarke County Board of Social Services. She will fill the unexpired term of Lynn Gray ending in July 2022.
