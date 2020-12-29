BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors will distribute $100,000 among a dozen nonprofit organizations to help them overcome financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money will be taken from approximately $2.6 million that the county received through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Each of the county’s three volunteer fire and rescue companies — John H. Enders, Blue Ridge and Boyce — will receive $11,429. The Long Branch Historic House & Farm, Barns of Rose Hill, Cheers School Family — Heritage Child Development Center, State Arboretum of Virginia, Blue Ridge Studio for the Performing Arts and Clarke Agricultural Learning Foundation will each receive $10,000.
Other allocations include $2,481 for the Clarke County Historical Association, $2,000 for Serenity Farm Virginia and $1,232 for the Clarke County Band Association.
During the fall, the supervisors awarded a total of $255,982.68 in grants from CARES funds to 28 Clarke County-based businesses.
“Nonprofits, like small businesses, have struggled financially this year,” too, because of the pandemic, said County Administrator Chris Boies.
Supervisors set aside $100,000 to help nonprofits, which were required to apply for the funds. A $10,000 limit was placed on allocations so the money could help as many organizations as possible. However, eight organizations requested more than that amount.
The three organizations that asked for less than $10,000 were awarded what they requested. After the other nonprofits were each allocated $10,000, a total of $4,287 was left over. Supervisors then decided to divide that money equally among the fire and rescue companies, increasing their shares from $10,000 to $11,429.
Earlier this year, the Front Royal-based Northern Virginia 4-H Educational and Conference Center asked Clarke County for $10,000. The center provides activities such as nature and leadership camps, environmental science programs and school field trips to youth in Clarke County and 18 other communities.
The supervisors denied the request, initially believing that CARES funds could not be used to help nonprofits. After finding out that the funds could be used for that purpose, “we did reach out to them,” Boies said of the center, but “they did not apply for this funding.”
The center was contacted, he said, even though “the application said you (organizations) had to be based in Clarke.”
The Northern Virginia 4-H Educational and Conference Center is in Warren County.
