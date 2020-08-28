WINCHESTER — As Frederick County County Public Schools prepares for the 2020-21 school year to begin on Sept. 8 amid the coronavirus pandemic, one local business volunteered to sanitize and disinfect part of the division’s school bus fleet on Tuesday.
“We’re always looking to give back to the community,” said Kim Stanley, franchise owner of AdvantaClean of Winchester, which cleaned 25 FCPS school buses. “I know the schools were having issues about when to open, how to open, and I thought a great way to give back is to do some sanitizing to some school buses.”
The county has 249 school buses.
Part of the cleaning process involved “fogging” with a disinfectant mist that can get into crevices.
For Stanley, it was important to find a way to help out children in the community.
“It’s just an added peace of mind,” she said.
The county’s schools have been closed for in-person instruction since March over coronavirus concerns.
Over the summer, school officials were tasked with creating a plan to reopen schools safely. County students can either take classes 100% online or attend in-person classes on a reduced basis.
AdvantaClean offers a variety of cleaning services for residential, commercial, institutional and governmental properties.
Stanley said she may reach out to other schools as well.
