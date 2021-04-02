WINCHESTER — Stanley Newman noticed a flyer on his door advertising a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School, just six blocks from his Winchester home.
Had he not seen the flyer and called the number to schedule an appointment, the 67-year-old said he likely wouldn’t have gotten the vaccine until June, when he planned to see his doctor to ask about how to get one.
Newman has been eligible in Virginia to get a COVID-19 vaccination for some time, but he doesn’t have internet access at home and lives alone, so scheduling an appointment online wasn’t an option for him. He considered getting vaccinated earlier, but he didn’t know where to go.
On Wednesday, he was among the nearly 600 people who received their first dose of the two-dose Moderna vaccine at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School.
“I’m glad I got it, get it over with,” Newman said.
The clinic in the city’s North End was organized by Winchester Public Schools in partnership with Valley Health and the Lord Fairfax Health District. WPS Director of Student Support Services Judy McKiernan and Nohemy Zamitiz, a parent liaison for Daniel Morgan Middle School, spearheaded the effort to get the vaccine to people like Newman who have encountered obstacles in the vaccination process.
Language barriers, lack of transportation and lack of internet access have prevented some people from getting vaccinated.
Of the 574 people registered for Wednesday’s clinic, about 250 were Hispanic or Latino. About 70% have children enrolled in Winchester Public Schools. More than 60 school employees volunteers for the event, which was bilingual.
Lauren Fleming took a short walk from her home on Wednesday to the clinic to get her first COVID-19 shot. Like Newman, she found out about the clinic from a flyer distributed in her neighborhood.
Before Wednesday, she made several unsuccessful attempts to get an appointment. She qualifies because she has a compromised immune system. She pre-registered several months ago through the Virginia Department of Health, but hadn’t received a response about scheduling an appointment.
When she landed an appointment at the elementary school, “I almost started crying when I got the confirmation because I was so excited.”
For Fleming, being able to walk a short distance from her home to get her vaccination “has just been amazingly convenient,” she said.
People who took advantage of Wednesday’s clinic said the process was pretty efficient, with the whole process taking about 25 to 30 minutes.
“I just think it’s really important for us to eradicate [COVID-19] as soon as possible,” Fleming said. “I know we’re all going crazy, and we all just want the nightmare to be over.”
But some people who came to the clinic were hesitant about getting the vaccine.
Debera Shelton of Frederick County found out about the clinic through a member of her church, where a flyer had been dropped off.
“I’m not convinced it’s the right thing to do, but I’m doing it anyways,” she said. “I think the vaccine came too quick.”
Either way, Shelton said she’s grateful she didn’t have to travel far to get a vaccine. She said she knows people who have gone to Richmond or West Virginia to get their shots.
Mary Veilleux of Berryville found out about the clinic through the local health department. She also was hesitant to get the vaccine because of its speedy rollout. But she wants to be vaccinated to make friends and family she plans to visit in the future feel more comfortable.
Rosa Escobar and her husband Edwin Contreras said they preferred to get vaccinated at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School over other vaccine clinic options because they felt more comfortable going to a school that was close by.
They have two children who attend Winchester schools. Escobar said she’ll feel safer once she’s vaccinated.
Those who got their first dose on Wednesday at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart must return on April 28 for their second dose.
Another clinic in the city’s North End is planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 at Douglas Park, 598 N. Kent St. This one is being organized by the Winchester Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Health. Two hundred first doses will be administered. A few appointments were still available on Thursday evening. The registration link is https://cw2-virginia-production.herokuapp.com/reg/0915062197.
Groups 1a, 1b and 1c are eligible in Virginia to be vaccinated. Gov. Ralph Northam announced on Thursday that ages 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine by April 18. To pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the Virginia Department of Health, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov.
