WINCHESTER — Before the Frederick County School Board approved its budget priorities for fiscal year 2022 on Tuesday night, board members heard from four county residents about their budget preferences, which included pay raises for school staff and more money for preschool classrooms.
Jillian Savory, who lives in the Back Creek District, said in a submitted comment read aloud that she has worked for FCPS as an elementary school art teacher for five years. She asked that the board consider increasing teacher salaries to retain high-quality staff.
While FCPS Superintendent David Sovine initially sought a 4% pay increase in his proposed FY21 budget, ultimately, there wasn’t enough money for pay raises when the final budget was approved in April shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person learning.
“I have seen countless, passionate, innovative and highly-qualified teachers leave FCPS for districts willing and able to pay them a higher wage and provide benefits with a lower cost to employees,” Savory said.
She’s also worried that the hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning that teachers are expected to facilitate will cause burn-out among staff. Salary increases may help retain staff amid the stress of the pandemic, she said.
Frederick County Education Association President Shaniqua Williams, of the Shawnee District, also asked for pay raises as well as more funding for preschool students.
Salary increases should remain a top priority for the School Board, Williams said, adding that FCPS teachers have the second lowest starting pay compared to the seven school districts within a 30-mile radius.
“It is acutely important that we offer competitive salaries and benefits to attract and retain highly qualified educators,” she said.
She added that the association also seeks more funding for the division’s youngest and sometimes most at-risk learners who need the early intervention provided through the preschool program.
The association is also asking for more funding for mental health programs that aid the well-being of students and staff.
Jennifer Wilhelm, of the Redbud District, also echoed calls for an increase in salaries, including substitute staff.
“With the rising cost of goods and services, both pre-pandemic and at the present time, the need for FCPS employees to receive additional pay is necessary,” Wilhelm said in a submitted comment.
On behalf of the FCPS Preschool Advisory Board, Angie White, of the Gainesboro District, also submitted a comment asking for the board to consider funding for at least one more preschool classroom in the next school year, particularly one in the southern end of Frederick County.
White, who is the division’s supervisor of early childhood programs, said FCPS has been able to educate 54 4-year-olds the past four years through its preschool program. However, the state has said FCPS can offer preschool services to up to 200 eligible children per year.
“We currently do not offer any preschool services in the southern end of the county,” White said. “It is heartbreaking to tell a parent who lives in Evendale, Bass-Hoover or Middletown zone[s] that we do not have any classes available for their child.”
Later in the meeting, the School Board approved its own list of budget priorities with three bullet points in no particular order or ranking of importance. Those points included one for “instructional initiatives, professional learning and necessary supports that inspire a collective responsibility for continuous growth, address student and employee needs and are responsive to the voices of the school community.”
The other two bullet points were compensation packages “that enable the retention of high quality staff” and funding to address facility maintenance, replacing school buses, safety and environmental enhancements and aging infrastructures and systems.
Tuesday night’s Frederick County School Board meeting was held at the division’s administration building with limited in-person capacity and a livestream on YouTube. Attending the meeting were FCPS Superintendent David Sovine, School Board Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairman Michael Lake, and board members Frank Wright, Shontyá Washington, Brandon Monk, Bradley Comstock and Brian Hester.
