WINCHESTER — When the COVID-19 pandemic threatened Valley Health’s supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), a Winchester business owner stepped up to ensure the health-care system would not run out of face masks.
Art Major, owner of GearClean Inc. at 150 W. Commercial St., offered his company’s industrial cleaning services to wash, sanitize and restore thousands of face masks that ordinarily would have been discarded after one use by doctors and nurses.
“We’re all in this together, right?” Major said on Monday. “These people are putting their lives on the line to help us, so what’s a couple hours of labor to help them out?”
In late March, Valley Health, parent company of Winchester Medical Center, became concerned about its ability to restock PPE due to national shortages of face masks and other protective gear, said Carol Weare, the Winchester-based health care system’s public relations manager. Valley Health started saving its used face masks after learning the disposable items could be reclaimed.
Dr. Nick Restrepo with Winchester Medical Center contacted Major and asked how much it would cost for GearClean to restore the masks. Major said he would do it for free.
“It’s a lot more work than I thought it was going to be when I said I’d do it,” Major said with a laugh.
Over the past month and a half, about 5,000 used face masks have been double-bagged by Valley Health, placed in plastic bins and delivered to GearClean on West Commercial Street.
Since any of these masks could be tainted with the COVID-19 coronavirus, Major decided to handle them personally so no one on his staff would be at risk of infection. After everyone else has left for the day, he suits up with a full-face respirator and latex gloves and runs each face mask through his company’s industrial Esporta washing machine.
“Quite a bit of water is used when we’re cleaning these things,” Major said.
After each wash, the masks are checked with an ATP meter to see if they are clean and sterile. ATP meters scan for adenosine triphosphate, which is found in all living cells and, when detected, indicates if an item has been sufficiently cleaned. Usually, Major said, the masks emerge from his washer with fewer contaminants than when they were new.
The cleaned face masks are then hung up to dry for a few hours before Major and his wife, Maggie Major, are joined by GearClean staff members Gabby Fulk and Closia Mason, as well as master brewer John Hovermale from Art Major’s adjacent business, Escutcheon Brewing Co., for the tedious process of hand-smoothing the wrinkled masks and restoring their pleats.
“We could turn them around in about 24 hours if we really had to, probably even quicker,” Major said on Monday as Maggie Major, Fulk, Mason and Hovermale methodically and meticulously folded thousands of the freshly cleaned, papery masks.
Even though the restored masks are in like-new condition, Major said they will probably never be used. Valley Health currently has an ample supply of face masks — thanks in large part to a community drive that led to the donation of more than 20,000 homemade, hand-sewn cloth masks to the health-care system — so the repurposed masks are kept in storage on Valley Health’s campus just in case they’re needed down the road.
“They’re a last resort,” he said. “If they run out of supplies, this will be their back-up plan.”
GearClean is a multi-faceted cleaning business that does everything from washing horse blankets and firefighting garments to sanitizing buildings and mitigating hazardous asbestos. For more information, visit the company’s website at gearclean.com.
