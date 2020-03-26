WINCHESTER — Concern Hotline is getting an uptick in calls from distressed or suicidal people as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Executive Director Rusty Holland said the Winchester-based crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization normally receives 40 to 50 calls per week, but last week it had 65. He said “all of the types of calls are up.” Early Wednesday morning, he spent two-and-a-half hours on two calls and was unable to get to two other calls that came through while he was on the other line.
“We’ve been through a lot of crises at Concern Hotline, 52 years worth of them,” Holland said. “Wars, depression, illnesses. But this one really seems to be hitting because of the double whammy on the loss of control because of the virus and then the loss of control because of the economy.”
In Virginia, schools have been ordered to close through the end of the academic year, and some businesses have been asked to shutdown or limit their operations. Food establishments have been restricted to take-out or delivery. And gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited. Many workers have lost their jobs or had their earnings cut or are worried about losing their jobs.
Holland said he has talked with some people who have lost their source of income due to the coronavirus.
“I just spoke with someone who was doing day care in her home, she was a licensed day care provider, and all of her kids have been pulled out of day care because their parents lost their jobs,” Holland said. “It’s a domino effect. They lose their job, they can’t afford paying for child care. The child care provider loses money and can’t afford to pay their rent. Next thing you know, you have a whole lot of people who are screwed. So we are definitely getting calls from people who are worried and anxious.”
Holland said several therapists are unable to meet with clients in person due to coronavirus-related restrictions, so he is advising people to ask about doing teletherapy instead.
“It’s really sad,” Holland said. “And it seems to us that the population that is being hit the hardest is the homeless population. With C-CAP [Congregational-Community Action Project] closing this week and WATTS [Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter] ending next week, there is nowhere to go, day or night, for homeless people. And that population is really at risk right now both from the virus and from a mental health crisis.”
Holland added that Concern Hotline has had an increase in calls over the past week from people saying they have suicidal thoughts.
“The ones who weren’t having suicidal thoughts are now having suicidal thoughts,” Holland said. “The ones that were having suicidal thoughts are now making suicidal plans. Everything is getting notched up. It’s very scary.”
Concern Hotline is trying to connect people with resources via its Facebook page at facebook.com/concernhotline. Unfortunately, Holland said, many resources are now temporarily closed due to the pandemic. He said Concern Hotline is trying to ease people’s fears and that he has typed the words “you are never alone” more in the last couple of weeks than he has ever typed before.
Because of the pandemic, Concern Hotline had to cancel its suicide intervention training for volunteers scheduled for this spring. The group currently has 40 volunteers and two employees, including Holland. He described the longtime organization as “neighbors helping neighbors” and added “in times like this, we are just glad we can be here to answer the phone for people like that.”
Holland said small nonprofit groups like Concern Hotline “are really going to be hurting” as a result of the economic fallout from the pandemic and will need donations to stay afloat
For more information about Concern Hotline, visit concernhotline.org. People who need to talk with a trained Concern Hotline volunteer should call 540-667-0145.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.