WINCHESTER — Concern Hotline’s annual Fish Fry, the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser, will be a drive-through only event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 21st annual Concern Hotline Friday Fish Fry will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 4 at Grove’s Winchester Harley-Davidson, located at 140 Independence Drive off U.S. 50 East.
The meals come with fried fish, red beans and rice, cole slaw, cornbread, cookie and drinks. Pizza is an option for those who don’t like fish. Local restaurants have helped out with the food.
Meals are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the event. Tickets can be ordered online at Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/CHFishFry.
Concern Hotline Executive Director Rusty Holland said volunteers will be wearing masks. Anyone who wants a meal can drive to the Harley-Davidson dealership, pick up their meal and leave without getting out of their car.
“This is a great time to pick up your meal and go discover some place where you can sit as a family outside and have a meal if the weather is permitting,” Holland said. “Go to the park. Go someplace you’ve never been. Go someplace where you can be outside and be with your family and enjoy your meal.”
During last year’s event, 2,200 meals were sold. This year, only 1,500 meals will be available. Holland ordered 800 pounds of fish for the fundraiser.
The decision to make the event drive-through only was done to protect local residents and the roughly 40 to 50 volunteers serving meals. As a result, this year’s Fish Fry will not include music performances, tents, tables, a bouncy house and the roughly 2,000 people crowding together outside.
“There was a lot of discussion about how to handle this,” Holland said. “... I personally, as the executive director, did not feel comfortable putting all of those volunteers in close proximity to other people because we just don’t know what’s going on. So we had a lot of discussion about that. We had a discussion about having the band there anyway. My feeling was if you have a band, people are going to want to park and get out of the car. And that’s not what we want. We want people to get their dinner and then leave the premises.”
Money raised helps Concern Hotline provide volunteers with suicide intervention training. Last year, Concern Hotline typically received 10 to 12 calls a day, but this year there has been about 15 to 17 per day. Holland said the pandemic has increased fear, anxiety, isolation and uncertainty.
“People who were not considering suicide have started considering suicide,” Holland said. “And people who were considering suicide have started making plans. Everything seems to be ratcheted up a level. There are a lot of older people that are significantly anxious about going out and are in fear of their lives and are worried about going out running into someone who has the virus. So those people are calling a lot, talking. I think in the last week we had three suicide calls where we had to send emergency services.”
For more information or questions about the event, email rholland@concernhotline.org or call 540-536-1630.
For more information about Concern Hotline, visit concernhotline.org. Anyone who needs to talk with a trained Concern Hotline volunteer should call 540-667-0145.
