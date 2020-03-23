BERRYVILLE — The streets in this Clarke County town of less than 5,000 residents are quieter as concerns about the coronavirus have prompted some stores and businesses to close or reduce their operating hours.
Yet many businesses remain open as no COVID-19 cases so far have been confirmed in the county. Despite their concerns about potentially catching the virus, employees say they are trying to continue serving neighbors and friends who need them, some amid government restrictions limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people at a time.
Berryville Police Chief Neal White said he, Clarke County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Travis Sumption and Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Williams planned to meet to discuss how such restrictions are going to be enforced.
“I expect it will be pretty much complaint-driven,” White said.
The way he sees it, the Lord Fairfax Health District must take the lead role in getting people to abide by public health restrictions, with law-enforcement officials taking “an assisting role instead of direct enforcement,” he said.
Health department officials first should contact businesses that fail to follow the rules. Then, if the businesses continue breaking the rules, police can get involved, according to White.
Two local independent pharmacies are staying busy as customers continue to get prescriptions filled.
At Battletown Pharmacy on Main Street, “we haven’t exceeded more than four in our space at one time,” said Alexis Mercke, the pharmacy’s business manager.
Yet customers are constantly coming and going.
“It’s been insane,” Mercke said, “with people trying to stock up on their medications,” fearing eventual supply shortages.
Insurance may or may not cover such stockpiles. If customers’ insurance companies won’t cover them, customers wanting to stock up may have to pay cash, said pharmacist Patricia White.
At Reed’s Pharmacy on Crow Street, a sign on the door reads that customers aren’t being allowed inside. They are asked to call before they come, and staff will bring their medicines outside to them.
“It’s working out pretty good so far,” pharmacy technician Linda Murray said of the system. “People in town are pretty chill”
Berryville Optometry customers must call to make an appointment before they come. Spacing between appointments is being done to keep customers out of contact with each other, a sign on the door shows.
The town has reserved parking spaces near several downtown restaurants, allowing people 15 minutes of free parking to get takeout orders.
“We’re trying to keep businesses afloat ... while keeping everyone healthy,” White said.
Some restaurants and other food-related businesses, such as The Boyd’s Nest and Kelsey Cakes, have decided to close temporarily, he mentioned.
A sign on the door at The Berryville Grille states the restaurant cannot seat more than 10 customers at a time.
“We’re doing our best to keep the restaurant open,” said employee Dawn Webb. But “we’ve definitely seen a decrease in business.”
The dining room has “been very empty,” but the restaurant is doing a lot of take-out business, Webb said.
“If the take-out orders continue, we should (continue to) be open,” she said.
Business at Mario’s Pizzeria has been “slower than usual, which is what we expected,” said manager Chris Fascelli.
He hopes that “in a couple of days, after everyone eats food at home and gets cabin fever, people will want to venture out” again, he said, as long as no local or state shelter-in-place order is issued.
A sign on the door at the Jason P. Sengpiehl Allstate insurance agency encourages customers to call first to try and conduct business by phone before coming in. The door is locked.
Pat Cruise, an employee who came to the door, said Allstate prohibits the agency from being interviewed by the media.
A little further down Main Street, it’s business as usual at the independent J. Douglas Moler Insurance Agency. Because just three people work in the office at one time, the agency has decided not to currently limit its operations, employee Anne Smith said.
“We’re still here” unless the government tells them otherwise, Smith said, laughing. “Nothing’s been said about insurance agencies” yet.
Sponseller’s Flower Shop also is operating normally.
“We feel it’s relatively safe to stay open,” owner Rick Sponseller said, because the vast majority of the shop’s business is conducted by phone, the internet or wire services such as FTD and Teleflora. Walk-in customers are a “very limited” portion of the business, he said.
Because deliverers can leave flowers outside an address when a customer knows they’re coming, “we can pretty much stay in business without human contact,” said Sponseller, a former Berryville mayor.
Nevertheless, he estimated that business has declined by 70% since the COVID-19 pandemic started. He said he could not predict how long he can afford to keep the shop open if business doesn’t pick up soon.
“Flowers are not going to be a priority” for people to buy, Sponseller said, if they are out of work and worried about how they’re going to pay the rent and other necessary expenses.
The pandemic is going to be “devastating for businesses,” he predicted. “I’m hoping the government will figure something out to help small businesses.”
(1) comment
I had a bit of a misunderstanding over the weekend. They said gloves and a mask were all that was needed to visit the grocery store. That is a lie. Everyone else was wearing clothes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.