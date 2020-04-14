BERRYVILLE — The Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Finance Committee will meet at 10 a.m. today to consider whether changes to the county’s proposed fiscal 2021 budget are needed due to financial concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
County Administrator Chris Boies said he believes that, if necessary, the supervisors will make budget cuts rather than take actions that could further increase many people’s taxes.
The roughly $44.5 million spending plan for the annum beginning July 1 currently reflects a real estate tax rate of 64 cents per $100 of assessed value. That is lower than the rate of 71 cents per $100 now in effect. But it would mean a tax increase for many — if not most — county property owners due to a recent reassessment that showed fair market values of homes countywide increased by an average of 15% to 20% during the past four years.
To comply with state law, the budget proposal originally recommended a “revenue neutral” tax rate of 61½ cents per $100. But the supervisors in March set the rate at 64 cents after determining the county should start generating more revenue to cover rising expenses, as well as needs such as an additional sheriff’s deputy and more paid firefighter-medics.
Based on his conversations with supervisors, Boies said, “I don’t think anyone is planning on doing (further) tax increases.”
“If anything, there may be a reduction in the planned (rate) increase,” he said, because “people are concerned about taxpayers’ ability to pay right now.”
A reduction in the proposed tax rate could stem from a budget cut, he indicated.
Joint Administrative Services Director Tom Judge, who oversees finances for the county and its schools, wrote in a memorandum to the supervisors that “the pandemic requires a reconsideration of the FY 21 budget in a context of (financial) uncertainty.”
Economists are predicting, Judge mentioned, that during the next eight to 10 months, unemployment rates could climb as high as 9%, there could be as many as 15 million mortgage defaults, and vehicle sales — which significantly influence personal property tax collections — could decline rapidly, while retail sales could decline by as much as 10%.
But the economy is projected to steadily recover, Judge wrote, after the spread of COVID-19 is under control.
Expenses will have to be cut if the county cannot meet its revenue forecasts, Boies said.
“We’ll have to talk about” specifics before any decisions are made, he added.
Any recommendations made by the Finance Committee will have to be considered by the full board of supervisors during its next regular meeting on April 21.
Today’s committee meeting is open to the public. However, no public comments will be heard, and no more than 10 people — including supervisors and county employees — will be allowed in the meeting room, so as to comply with health officials’ guidelines for gatherings.
The meeting will be livestreamed on the “Clarke County, Virginia” YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/channel/UCwy84UhmS5lcfruULFrS6YA.
That stream will be shown on a video monitor in the second-floor lobby of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court. No more than 10 people will be allowed to gather there, either.
