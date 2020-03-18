BERRYVILLE — Until further notice, Clarke County is under a state of emergency because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
A local emergency declaration was adopted by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors in a unanimous vote Tuesday afternoon.
Board Chairman David Weiss emphasized that the declaration is not meant to alarm county residents. Neither is it in response to any particular matter.
For now, the main reason for the declaration is to help the county recoup — from higher levels of government — any funds that may have to be spent toward local efforts to handle the pandemic, if the expenses are reimbursable, according to county Emergency Services Director Brian Lichty.
Specifically, the declaration authorizes the county to enter any contracts or incur any obligations necessary to combat disaster, protect lives and property and supply emergency assistance to victims. It enables county officials to take those measures “without regard to time-consuming procedures and formalities prescribed by law (except mandatory constitutional requirements)” when doing public work, incurring obligations, employing temporary workers, renting equipment and buying supplies and materials.
The declaration also enables the county, if it eventually becomes necessary, to “control, restrict, allocate or regulate the use, sale, production or distribution of food, fuel, clothing and other commodities, materials, goods, services and resource systems which fall only within the boundaries” of Clarke County and do not affect nearby localities.
As of Tuesday, there were no known cases of COVID-19 in Clarke County, Lichty said. Yet there were several in neighboring Loudoun County. Worldwide, there had been 196,471 confirmed cases — including almost 107,000 patients currently infected — and 7,925 people had died from the disease, statistics online showed.
In the United States alone, there have been 5,871 confirmed cases, including 99 deaths. Lichty said he understood there have been 67 confirmed cases and at least one death in Virginia.
The World Health Organization declared the virus’ spread a pandemic on March 11. The following day, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency throughout Virginia.
Clarke’s declaration basically is “standard protocol” in such emergencies, said County Administrator Chris Boies. It especially is relevant “not knowing how this (spread of the virus) is going to play out.”
“This thing is changing almost hourly,” he said.
Lichty said county officials are receiving daily updates from the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, encouraged county residents not to panic about the disease or go to extreme measures such as hoarding food and household supplies.
“We do need to stay calm and keep moving forward,” he said. “Keep everything in perspective.”
Quoting a popular British saying that dates back to the World War II era, Millwood District Supervisor Terri Catlett said to “keep calm and carry on.”
When they determine the emergency declaration no longer is needed, the supervisors will formally vote to rescind it during a future meeting.
County and town offices at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center remain open. However, officials urge residents to take care of business by phone or online in possible, as well as to not visit government offices if they are sick.
