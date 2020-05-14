WINCHESTER — City Council has approved a significantly pared-down operating budget for fiscal year 2021.
The $90,672,000 spending plan for the 12-month period that begins July 1 represents a 3.4% reduction from the current fiscal year’s budget of $93,882,000.
The FY21 proposal was first introduced to council on March 10 by interim City Manager Mary Beth Price. At that time, it included options that could have raised Winchester’s real estate and meals taxes.
Two weeks later, as the COVID-19 pandemic started causing temporary business closures and employee furloughs throughout the city, Price eliminated the proposed tax increases. As a result, the city’s meals tax will remain at 6 cents per dollar, and the real estate tax rate will hold at 93 cents per each $100 of a property’s assessed value.
Price also cut as many expenditures as possible, reducing the FY21 budget to $3,210,000 less than the fiscal year 2020 budget. To achieve the savings, Price implemented a hiring freeze, postponed sidewalk repairs and other infrastructure improvements, and made across-the-board cuts to departmental funding requests.
The COVID-19 pandemic left Price with little choice. Winchester expects to collect at least $3.2 million less in originally anticipated tax revenues between July 1 and June 30, 2021.
The budget cuts could have been more severe were it not for the sizable nest egg Winchester has built up in its fund balance. By the end of the current fiscal year, Price said she expects the city will have $23,486,000 in its savings account. Some of that money will be used for expenditures in the new fiscal year, leaving the city with a projected $18,729,300 in its fund balance by the end of FY21.
Councilor Les Veach has said he wanted to cut the budget even further in order to lower the real estate tax rate to 90 cents. He was the only person on the nine-member council who voted against the FY21 budget and its 93-cent real estate tax rate.
Winchester’s budgetary concerns also played a role in four nonprofits being denied tax breaks on Tuesday.
City Council voted 8-1 against lowering the annual real estate tax payments made by the Retired Clergy Housing Corp. of the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church, which operates a low-income housing facility for a retired pastor at 2716 Saratoga Drive, and Winchester Little Theatre, which recently purchased a storage facility at 17 Clark St. Councilor Kim Herbstritt was the board’s only member to vote in favor of the incentives.
Requested tax breaks for two other nonprofits were also defeated, but by much slimmer margins. Council voted 5-4 against lowering the real estate tax bills paid by Shenandoah Valley Community Residences (SVCR), which owns and operates a group home for adults with intellectual disabilities at 3050 Saratoga Drive, and AIDS Response Effort Inc. (ARE), which owns an office building at 124 W. Piccadilly St.
It appeared the SVCR and ARE requests were on track for approval when four of council’s five Democrats — Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and Councilor Judy McKiernan — voted in favor of the incentives. However, the fifth Democrat, Mayor David Smith, sided with the panel’s four Republicans and cast the deciding votes denying the tax incentives.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session, which were held via video conference, were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, council Vice President Evan Clark and members Les Veach, Bill Wiley, Kim Herbstritt, Corey Sullivan, John Willingham and Judy McKiernan.
(2) comments
"Significantly" pared down? A 3.4% reduction amounts to little more than roundoff error.
I bet they'd appreciate your vast experience, alas, you can't run for office under an assumed name...
