WINCHESTER — City officials are starting to wonder when it will be appropriate to start disconnecting water customers with delinquent bills.
Following a discussion on Tuesday night, City Council made it clear that now is not the time.
When the COVID-19 pandemic crept into the Northern Shenandoah Valley in March, city officials suspended all disconnects of water service for residential and commercial customers who could not afford to pay their bills.
"We're certainly not looking to go out and start shutting off water service," Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach said, but he wanted to know if a deadline should be established for past-due customers to make payment arrangements or have their water cut off.
As of Tuesday, Eisenach said, 969 of the city's water accounts were past due, representing a total of $341,070.25 in uncollected fees. The average overdue amount for residential customers was $295, and the average overdue amount for commercial accounts was $1,621.
Some nearby localities, including Warren County and the towns of Strasburg and Luray, have already resumed water disconnects for customers with past-due bills. Berryville plans to resume disconnects on Sept. 1, and Stephens City and Loudoun County are eyeing Oct. 1.
"Whatever we do, I think we're going to have to work with customers to set up long-term payment plans they can afford," Eisenach said. "The last thing we want to do is to go shut the water off on an individual or a family with kids that's struggling during these economic times."
"I do not support at this point any looming deadline in the next 30, 60 days," Councilor Judy McKiernan said, expressing a sentiment shared by several other councilors.
Council directed Eisenach to see if federal CARES Act funding that was recently awarded to Winchester could be used to offset some of the overdue payments, and to encourage past-due customers to pay what they can instead of letting their overdue balances continue to grow. Eisenach said he'll return to council with an update, but no date for that discussion was established.
Tuesday also marked the first time council had met since acknowledging it has not done a good enough job involving the public in its virtual meetings during the coronavirus pandemic.
For the first time since council started meeting via videoconference in March, citizens on Tuesday were given the opportunity to address council directly. Public comments that had been submitted in writing were also read aloud, and the votes taken before and after a closed session were available for public viewing.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting and work session, City Council:
- Voted 8-0 to approve a memorandum of understanding authorizing Winchester Public Schools to use $1.8 million in unspent funds from its fiscal year 2020 budget to renovate the former Douglas School in Winchester's North End. Once completed, the building at 598 N. Kent St. will become the new home of the school system's Central Administration Office. Councilor Bill Wiley was not present during the vote.
- Was informed by city Treasurer Ann Burkholder that properties owned by the nonprofit organizations Winchester Little Theatre and Shenandoah Valley Community Residences have been designated tax exempt. The combined real estate taxes on the properties would have totaled $4,599.78 per year.
- Unanimously approved the procurement of property easements needed for Winchester to make more than $2 million in improvements to a dam in the Shenandoah River that serves the Percy D. Miller Water Treatment Plant near Middletown, which provides the city with its drinking water.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance vacating an existing water line easement and a portion of a utility and storm drainage easement at 914 and 928 Berryville Ave.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance vacating portions of storm drainage and sanitary sewer easements at 2330 Valor Drive.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance authorizing the city to charge the owners of derelict residential properties up to $500 a month until issues with the dwellings have been fully addressed.
- Unanimously agreed to forward an ordinance authorizing the acquisition of Wyck Street as a public right-of-way, and 2.86 acres of property at 700 Fairmont Ave. for construction of a stormwater drainage pond.
- Held a first reading of an easement request that would allow Verizon to install new telecommunications lines at City Yards.
- Held a first reading of an easement request that would allow Rappahannock Electric Cooperative to install a new power line at the city's sewer pump station on the north end of Pennsylvania Avenue.
- Unanimously approved an ordinance allowing Level 3 Communications of Virginia to provide fiber-optic data services to Winchester's Wal-Mart and Wells Fargo business locations.
- Voted 8-1 to approve an ordinance that raises the courthouse security fee for all criminal and traffic cases in Winchester from $10 to $20. McKiernan opposed the measure.
- Held a first reading of an ordinance that would move the city's Central Absentee Precinct from the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park to the Timbrook Annex at 107 N. East Lane.
- Discussed the possibility of forming two committees that would allow proposed ordinances to be studied more thoroughly before being presented to the entire City Council.
- Held a first reading of an easement request that would allow Shenandoah University to install a sign at the corner of South Pleasant Valley Road and Lowry Drive.
- Unanimously approved a conditional-use permit allowing O'Reilly Auto Parts to build a flat roof on its new store planned for 603 Cedar Creek Grade.
- Unanimously approved the correction of a scrivener's error in the formal appointment of Nora Hamme to the Northwestern Community Services Board.
- Unanimously approved a resolution commemorating the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote in the United States.
- Met in executive session for 32 minutes to discuss possible litigation involving Grafton School. No action was taken following the closed-door discussions.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session, which were held via videoconference, were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, Vice President Evan Clark and members Kim Herbstritt, Corey Sullivan, John Willingham, Les Veach, Judy McKiernan and Bill Wiley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.