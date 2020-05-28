WINCHESTER — Despite a looming recession, there is still work to be done in Winchester.
City Council on Tuesday unanimously agreed to forward a resolution and ordinance calling for the issuance of $37 million in bonds to finish several ongoing utility and infrastructure projects throughout the city.
Public Services Director Perry Eisenach said the projects — including the construction of a new maintenance building in City Yards, repairs to the Percy D. Miller Water Treatment Plant, and the replacements of water meters, sewer and water lines, and two of Winchester’s nine sewage pumps — were previously approved by council with the understanding that bonds would be issued at a later date to finish the work.
“These are some major projects, no doubt,” Eisenach said.
However, the bills are coming due in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that is triggering a national economic recession and significantly lowering the amount of tax revenue Winchester expects to collect in fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
In recognition of the city’s cash-flow concerns, Eisenach said attorneys with the city and state are finalizing an agreement that would allow Winchester to make interest-only payments on its $37 million bond debt for the first three years. Additionally, he said there are no plans to seek additional bonds for “at least several more years.”
Council voted unanimously to forward the bond issuance request for a final vote at its next meeting on June 9.
In a related matter, council also voted unanimously to delay the start of previously approved water and sewer fee increases by one year, an acknowledgement of how the pandemic has temporarily put many city residents out of work and made it hard for them to afford living expenses.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting and work session, City Council:
Voted 8-1 to add a planned unit development (PUD) overlay to property at 520 Meadow Branch Ave., allowing for the construction of Phase II of Meadow Branch Apartments. Councilor Corey Sullivan opposed the measure without explanation.
Voted 7-2 to forward a requested conditional-use permit (CUP) that would allow Emad Khazem to operate a hookah bar that serves food and alcohol in the former Winchester Newsstand at 30 E. Piccadilly St. Councilors Kim Herbstritt and Judy McKiernan opposed the request due to concerns about how the proposed facility would impact its neighbors and the community.
Unanimously agreed to forward a CUP request that would allow Gail Long to offer a short-term rental unit in an apartment building she owns at 118 N. Washington St.
Voted 8-0-1 to forward Washington Bond LLC’s request to convert a 16-unit apartment building at 19 W. Bond St. into 16 condominiums with separate addresses. Councilor John Willingham abstained from the vote because he has a financial interest in the property.
Unanimously agreed to forward a CUP request that would allow the Pifer Cos. of Winchester to convert a vacant building at 31 E. Piccadilly St. into a mixed-use complex with four apartments and 501 square feet of commercial space.
Unanimously agreed to forward the addition of a PUD designation to a vacant 4.67-acre parcel of land zoned Low Density Residential (LR) at 1021 Breckinridge Lane. Property owners Andrew and Taylor MacFarland want to divide the land to accommodate two single-family homes.
Voted 8-1 to approve an ordinance amendment that changes how the city awards property density bonuses to developers. Sullivan opposed the measure after disagreeing with some of the point values.
Unanimously approved a series of administrative adjustments to the fiscal year 2020 budget.
Unanimously approved a one-year deadline extension for Direct Partners LLC’s application seeking a partial real estate tax exemption for rehabilitated property it owns at 124 E. Cork St.
Unanimously approved an ordinance amendment allowing city staff to grant administrative approval to requested one-year extensions of partial real estate tax exemptions for rehabilitated historic properties.
Unanimously approved Winchester Transit’s annual safety plan.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session, which were held via videoconference, were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice Mayor John Hill, council Vice President Evan Clark and members Les Veach, Bill Wiley, Kim Herbstritt, Corey Sullivan, John Willingham and Judy McKiernan.
