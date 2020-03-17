WINCHESTER — Courthouses aren’t typically hot spots for sightseeing and tourism. Most people visit them because they have to be there.
But in the midst of a deadly coronavirus pandemic, court officials are limiting activity and discouraging visits unless they are absolutely necessary.
“Don’t come to court if you don’t need to,” said Winchester Sheriff Les Taylor, whose office oversees courthouse security at the Joint Judicial Center at 5 N. Kent St.
Taylor also advised people to check his agency’s Facebook page before visiting the courthouse in case there are further restrictions. The comments came shortly after the state Supreme Court suspended all non-essential, non-emergency court activity beginning today. While some cases are on the local docket today, the edict calls for continuing most cases and limiting attendance in courthouses throughout Virginia. In addition, video conferencing will be increased to reduce the risk of inmates infecting people or getting infected with the virus.
Prior to the order, Judge William W. Eldridge IV announced a “liberal continuance policy” for most cases in Frederick and Winchester general district courts. “While these steps may be difficult in the short-term, in speaking with the clerks and other judges throughout the Commonwealth, the steps taken in this order are necessary to hopefully mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” he said.
To limit interactions between the public and courthouse staff, tables have been set up in the Joint Judicial Center lobby where people can apply for gun permits, marriage licenses and passports.
“We’re just trying to keep the health and the well-being of the citizens of Winchester and staff safe,” said William D. Gardner, clerk of Winchester Circuit Court.
