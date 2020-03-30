WINCHESTER — Twenty-one people in the Lord Fairfax Health District have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus as of Sunday afternoon, up from 10 on Friday afternoon.
Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, which encompasses Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Warren and Page counties, said there are 10 Frederick County residents with the virus, six Shenandoah County residents, three Winchester residents and two Warren County residents. Fourteen are male and seven are female. One is between the ages of 20 and 29; two are between the ages of 30 and 39; seven are between 40 and 49; three are between 50 and 59; five are between 60 and 69; two are between 70 and 79; and one is over 80.
Clarke and Page counties are the only localities in the Lord Fairfax Health District that have not reported a confirmed case of COVID-19.
No virus-related deaths have been reported in the district, but a total of 22 people elsewhere in Virginia had succumbed to COVID-19 by Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
As of Sunday, 890 of the 10,609 people in Virginia who have been checked for the coronavirus tested positive.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States and its territories now have more COVID-19 cases than any other country, with 122,653 diagnoses and 2,112 deaths as of Sunday.
There is no vaccine for COVID-19 coronavirus, which attacks a person's respiratory system and can be particularly dangerous to the elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions.
In order to slow the spread of the virus, Virginia has declared a state of emergency and advised residents to practice social distancing, which means maintaining at least six feet of space between individuals. State schools will be closed for the remainder of the academic year, and many businesses have adjusted their services to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people in a single location.
Anyone in the Lord Fairfax Health District who has a fever, cough and other flu-like symptoms is asked to call his or her personal physician or a special hotline that has been established for pre-screenings. The number for the free hotline, which is managed and staffed by Valley Health, is 540-536-0380. The line will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Valley Health officials have said no one should visit a doctor unannounced and asked to be tested for the virus. If a person tests positive, the facility he or she visited will have to be closed to protect its staff and patients, so calling ahead for a pre-screening is critical.
For more information about COVID-19, visit the Virginia Department of Health at vdh.virginia.gov and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov.
