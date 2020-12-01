WINCHESTER — These are dark days for the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the nonprofit at 19 W. Cork St. to reduce its operating hours and staff while severely curtailing the amount of private and corporate donations being made to the facility.
“It’s imposing challenges on a scale that the museum has never seen before,” Dawn Devine, executive director of the Discovery Museum, said on Monday.
Devine, the former executive director of the Minnesota Children’s Museum in Rochester, Minn., started her job at the Discovery Museum in downtown Winchester on Aug. 19, 2019. One of her first tasks was to boost the amount of private and corporate donations that support its operations.
“When I arrived, our revenue structure was about 73% earned income and 27% contributed income,” Devine said.
While that was good, she said it was important to increase contributions to the nonprofit just in case admission, special event and gift shop revenues started to slip.
On Friday, March 13, revenues didn’t just slip, they collapsed. COVID-19 forced the museum to close its doors to the public for what Devine hoped would be a couple of weeks, but turned out to be four months.
Even though the museum was shuttered, Devine said its mission of “Education Through Play” still needed to be fulfilled. Staff started producing free educational and enrichment videos emphasizing activities that could help children develop critical motor and intellectual skills.
When the museum was finally able to reopen in July, “It became obvious that we would be restarting as an emerging museum,” Devine said. “Basically, we were reinventing ourselves in ways that would continue to meet our mission despite the restrictions of COVID.”
It was a tall order. The museum had to limit attendance and operating hours so staff could have sufficient time to clean and sanitize exhibits, but donations had dried up because people were afraid to support nonprofits at a time when layoffs, furloughs and job losses were skyrocketing.
Further exacerbating the problem was the fact that area schools and community groups stopped scheduling field trips to the museum due to health concerns.
Even with the odds against them, Devine said, “We could not throw in the towel. We became more committed to fulfilling our mission. Our purpose is to serve families.”
Staff toiled away while remaining optimistic that better days were ahead. They even raised money to add a new attraction — a rooftop sock-skating rink — in an attempt to boost attendance. But nothing could sidestep the grim financial realities brought on by COVID-19.
Eventually, Devine said, the museum’s board of directors was left with no other choice: “We needed to pare down our staff and expenses as much as possible.”
By the end of this month, only four of the 25 staffers who were there in March will still have jobs. Making the situation even worse, Devine said, is a sharp decline in the number of volunteers willing to assist at the facility in the midst of a global pandemic.
That creates a Catch-22 situation for the museum. It needs more people to buy admission tickets, but it doesn’t have enough staff or volunteers to accommodate customers once they’re there.
Devine said she knows the pandemic will eventually end, but without a significant increase in private and corporate donations, the coming months will be the most difficult for the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum since its creation in 1996.
She’s hopeful the community will come to the museum’s aid by making monetary contributions, purchasing annual memberships, scheduling more visits to the facility and volunteering time to help with operations. No matter what, though, Devine promises the Discovery Museum will find a way to survive.
“We are not shutting down this museum, period,” she said. “We are going to figure out ways to reinvent ourselves and keep going.”
To learn more about the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum and how to support its mission, visit discoverymuseum.net.
