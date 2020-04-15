WINCHESTER — The COVID-19 pandemic may delay the opening of the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center, a Career and Technology Education facility that will be housed in the former John Kerr Elementary School at 536 Jefferson St.
Ed Smith, director of operations for Winchester Public Schools, said during a School Board work session on Monday night that work on the $16.56 million project is progressing as scheduled, but general contractor Howard Shockey & Sons has notified school officials about the possibility of a delay in completing construction on time because of potential shutdowns and supply chain issues related to the coronavirus.
“Obviously this is an unusual event, so they don’t know what exactly may go wrong, but they do anticipate that there will be things here and there,” Smith said.
Shockey is slated to complete renovations by Dec. 1, with the building fully operational in January 2021.
The roughly 50,000-square-foot Innovation Center will house three academies that focus on information technology, professional skills and health sciences. A groundbreaking ceremony for the center was held in November.
Also at the meeting, Smith gave an update on plans to renovate the historic Douglas School on North Kent Street into administrative offices for the school division, replacing the existing Central Administrative Office at 12 N. Washington St. Douglas served the community's African American students during segregation.
Smith told board members that updated cost estimates for the project are higher than the $7.2 million that has been budgeted. Last week, new numbers received from subcontractors put the project's cost at $10.8 million — $3.6 million over budget.
Howard Shockey & Sons is also the contractor for the Douglas project.
Smith presented the board with several options on how it might proceed. They included: seeking an additional $3.6 million from the city; seeking an additional $2.3 million from the city and removing the mezzanine and warehouse from the project, which would bring down the cost to $9.5 million; or using the budgeted amount of $7.2 million with no requests for additional funds. The third option would require the project to be reprogrammed and redesigned to accommodate as many building functions as possible within the reduced budget. The school division also would have to split services between the renovated Douglas School and the existing Central Administrative Office.
School Board member Richard Bell said the idea of splitting operations between the two buildings “seems very inefficient.”
School Board member Erica Truban suggested waiting before making a decision, citing the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy. Depending on what the future holds, the board may have to go “back to the drawing board," she said.
“My inclination at this point is, some of this we have to just let unfold because the economics are so uncertain right now,” Truban said. “... We can be living in an entirely different economy, one that we can’t even foresee right now.”
Smith said discussions about the Douglas project will continue at future meetings.
Attending the meeting at the Central Administrative Office were School Board members Marie Imoh, Allyson Pate, Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Erica Truban and Richard Bell. Mike Bichenough and Karen Holman participated remotely. Elyus Wallace was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.