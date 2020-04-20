Crime hasn’t taken a holiday, but arrests and calls for service are down at local police departments, with the coronavirus pandemic closing schools, shuttering many businesses and confining people to their homes.
Arrests dropped after schools closed on March 16 and a ban on public gatherings of 10 or more people took effect on March 24.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office made 300 arrests in March. Arrests declined 19% from the annual average for March for the previous four years.
There were 148 arrests by the Winchester Police Department in March. That was down 28% from the average from the last four years.
But arrests by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office went from 23 last March to 28 this March. Chief Deputy Travis Sumption attributed the increase to more aggressive drug interdiction during traffic stops rather than an uptick in crime. He noted that nine of the 28 arrests were drug-related, compared to one drug arrest last March. He said several deputies went to classes late last year on how to better locate drugs during traffic stops.
While calls for service by the Berryville and Winchester police departments and the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office have declined, calls increased 17% at the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in March compared to the previous four-year March average. Sheriff Lenny Millholland said the rise is for two reasons. With many businesses closed, deputies are doing more security checks while on patrol. Each self-initiated check is classified as a call for service, and they comprise the bulk of the increase. The second reason is that with people at home more, the Sheriff’s Office is receiving more COVID-19-related calls and calls about suspicious activity. Even though the calls may not result in a deputy being dispatched to an incident, they are entered as calls for service.
“We’re constantly saying, ‘If you see something, say something,’” Millholland said. “Those types of calls are up.”
Millholland and Winchester Police Chief John R. Piper said officers are handling more complaints by phone to reduce the risk of infection through public contact. Officers are donning masks and gloves and practicing social distancing during public interactions and frequently using hand sanitizer while on patrol. Despite the pandemic, Piper said officers are maintaining a high profile, particularly near grocery stores, home improvement businesses and retailers.
“While our officers may have reduced some or their proactive traffic enforcement activities, we still expect officers to take appropriate enforcement action when they observe dangerous behaviors, such as reckless driving or driving under the influence,” Piper said in an email. “Officers assigned to our midnight shifts are keeping a close eye on businesses and other key infrastructure in the city, to prevent crime and disorder.”
While arrests are down now, that could change as jobless rates skyrocket and economic tensions mount.
“For the next eight months to a year, it’s going to be a completely different world that we live in,” Millholland said. “We’ll get through this, but we just have to work together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.