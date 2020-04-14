BERRYVILLE — Anyone attending tonight's Berryville Town Council public hearing on proposed tax rates for the coming fiscal year will have to abide by restrictions aimed at helping prevent the coronavirus from spreading.
The hearing will be part of the council's regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court (the meeting is starting a half-hour earlier than the usual 7:30 p.m. time).
To conform with health officials' guidelines, no more than 10 people — including council members, town employees and the public — will be allowed in the meeting room on the second floor at any given time. Members of the public likely will be seated in an adjoining room that opens into the back of the meeting room, according to Town Manager Keith Dalton. Provisions will be made to allow them to make comments to the council during the hearing.
Police Chief Neal White will be at the meeting to enforce the restrictions, Dalton said.
"I don't expect too many people," Dalton continued, because no tax rate increases are planned.
Berryville’s real estate tax rate is proposed to drop from 20 cents to 17.741 cents per $100 of assessed value. But Clarke County's recent reassessment showed an average 19-20% increase in fair market values for properties in the Berryville Magisterial District, s0 many property owners in the town could end up seeing higher tax bills. Town residents pay property taxes in both Berryville and Clarke County.
State law requires localities, after completing reassessments, to adjust their real estate rates so the resulting tax revenue is no more than 101% of the money generated in the previous year. If they want to collect more revenue, they must declare a proposed tax increase and then advertise and hold a public hearing.
Berryville's personal property (vehicle) tax rate is proposed to remain $1.25 per $100 of assessed value. The rate for business machinery and tools is proposed to remain $1.30 per $100.
Unlike most regular monthly council sessions, tonight's meeting will not include a "citizen's forum" providing residents an opportunity to speak about issues not on the panel's agenda for discussion.
Only four council members are likely to be present at the meeting. Councilwomen Erecka Gibson and Donna Marie McDonald plan to participate via phone due to health concerns.
The meeting will be live streamed online at https://youtu.be/9Dsn5fw2TNA.
