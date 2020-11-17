WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Schools has temporarily closed Northwestern Regional Educational Programs (NREP) due to the coronavirus.
NREP closed on Friday and will remain closed through Nov. 30.
The school, which is operated by FCPS, serves K-12 students with autism, emotional disabilities, hearing impairments, multiple disabilities and traumatic brain injury in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County.
NREP is the first facility in FCPS to close for any period of time due to COVID-19, according to Steve Edwards, coordinator of policy and communications for the school division.
In October, Winchester Public Schools temporarily shuttered two schools over coronavirus precautions. Clarke County Public Schools has not had any coronavirus-related closures since the start of the 2020-21 school year.
FCPS notified NREP students, families and staff of the temporary closure on Thursday afternoon. Classes will transition to a 100% online model during the closure. The Nov. 30 reopening will be reassessed as the date nears.
“The spread of COVID-19 and associated quarantines at our school, the impact on school operations, and a desire to keep everyone, particularly our medically-fragile students, safe has led [Frederick County] Schools Superintendent David Sovine to determine it is necessary to close our school and transition to an all distance learning model for a period of time,” NREP Principal Ralph Reese said in a letter sent to the school community on Thursday.
As of Monday, NREP had five confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its staff, Edwards said, and all of those cases remain active. There also are eight additional staff members, 12 students and one substitute teacher who have been instructed to quarantine.
The decision to temporarily close NREP was based upon guidance from the Lord Fairfax Health District and a recommendation from the school division’s health and safety committee.
There will be a deep cleaning at NREP during the school’s closure in accordance with the division’s COVID-19 health and safety plan, Reese said.
Free breakfast and lunch is available for pick up for all NREP students each school day from 10 to 11 a.m. at any FCPS school. Each campus has a special drive-thru.
“Although we are disappointed to have to transition to all-distance learning for a period of time, we remain committed to serving each of our students and their families,” Reese said in the letter. “I ask for your continued patience and flexibility as we address this latest challenge together.”
