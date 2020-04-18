WINCHESTER — On March 13 at about 1 p.m., 18-year-old Jackson Sirbaugh was sitting on the front steps of Handley High School with his friends, where he expected in two-and-a-half months to receive his diploma at graduation.
When the students heard an announcement that school would be closed for the next two weeks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, they joked that they should hold graduation at that very moment. They probably wish they had.
That two-week closure eventually turned into a closure for the rest of the academic year at all Virginia schools, as ordered by Gov. Ralph Northam. For high school seniors, the decision scrapped milestones like prom and canceled long-planned graduation dates. A separate stay-at-home order from the governor is in effect until June 10. Though school officials in the community have indicated a desire to honor their graduating seniors, it’s uncertain how or if that will happen.
The students are understanding about why their senior year has been upended, but it doesn’t make it any easier.
“It almost feels not real in a way,” said Sirbaugh, who looked forward to Handley’s commencement tradition of “walking the steps,” which many of his family members before him had done. “I can’t be sad because it just doesn’t feel real, because it feels like a lot of those moments I’ve just been waiting for for so long are supposed to happen, [but they] are just not going to happen.”
Sirbaugh plans to start college this fall at Virginia Tech to study communications, and he hopes the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t change that. Until then, he and other area students are completing their high school work online.
Handley senior Jensyn Worrell, 18, remembers when her father coached track at Handley and told her that one day she would walk the steps on her graduation day.
“Walking the steps is kind of a huge deal,” said Worrell, who is sad about the thought of not getting to do that.
Seniors are also missing out on final sports seasons and other special end-of-year activities and competitions.
Worrell had always wanted to run track during high school but couldn’t because of a hip injury. She had surgery in November and was looking forward to being able to compete this spring.
“Finally had the surgery, get the chance and it gets taken away,” Worrell lamented.
Miles Ashe, president of Handley’s senior class, said he was most looking forward to his signing ceremony at school to join the Christopher Newport University football team. He also planned to give a speech at graduation, which he said he may modify if a later graduation is held.
“It hurts,” Ashe, 18, said, because he didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to a lot of his teachers.
Azrael Stavely, 18, a senior at Millbrook High School, said she will miss the opportunity to say goodbye to her teachers and friends on graduation day.
“I didn’t know that was the last time I might see them,” she said about her last day attending school in March.
Stavely said the unlikelihood of having a traditional graduation makes it difficult to find motivation to do the rest of her schoolwork.
McKenzie Ross, 17, a senior at Clarke County High School, said she finds it hard to stay focused and motivated as she does schoolwork from home. She said it’s tough to continue her anatomy class without in-person explanations and demonstrations from her teacher. She added that it’s difficult to figure out how to fill out college scholarship forms without a school counselor present.
“We didn’t get to say goodbye to each other,” said Ross, who plans to study sports medicine at Lord Fairfax Community College after high school. “It’s just senior year feels unfinished and it doesn’t feel real.”
Millbrook High School senior Brooke Sciarrino, 17, said she won’t get to wear the prom dress she made or see a play she wrote performed this spring. “My sister got her normal graduation and my brother is going to get his, but I’m probably not going to get the same graduation ceremony,” said Sciarrino, who plans to attend The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York City to study musical theater in the fall. “I feel like I can’t be upset about it, but then again I’m not getting all those things that everybody else is getting.”
Many seniors are relying on video chat apps to stay connected to their friends as they go through this experience, especially when they’re feeling down.
Sciarrino and other members of the Class of 2020 are hopeful this experience will help unite their generation.
James Wood High School senior Katie Costin, 17, said her classmates, who were born shortly after 9/11 and exposed to the reality of school shootings, are “more determined” as a result to make their mark on the world.
“I think we just kind of need to make the best of it,” Costin said. “Everyone’s been working their hardest to keep it together, even though we can’t physically be together right now, and I think that’s really special.”
Sherando High School senior McKenna Williams agrees. “Everything is going to be OK,” she said.
Stavely said high school graduation “is something that most people will get and most people have had,” so not getting a chance to have the same experience is “heartbreaking,” though the students understand why it is necessary.
But, in a way, not having the same experience may make the Class of 2020, oddly enough, special.
“I guess that’s what makes us unique — COVID Class of 2020,” she said.
