WINCHESTER — The city is about to get a stark reminder of the savagery of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winchester attorney Kimberli Ball is organizing a public memorial for 11 a.m. Saturday to honor every person in the United States who has lost their life to the novel coronavirus. The centerpiece of the event will be a multi-section white banner covered with 223,236 hearts — an approximate representation of the nearly 220,000 U.S. COVID-19 fatalities to date — that will be on display for one week at the former Winchester Towers property at 200-214 N. Cameron St.
“I have been extremely touched and saddened by the loss of life caused by this virus,” Ball said on Tuesday.
The ceremony and memorial banner are extensions of the National Week of Mourning for COVID-19 victims that began on Oct. 4.
“Local communities were encouraged through that effort to have their own recognitions,” Ball said.
It’s also an outgrowth of a private memorial display Ball created in her home during the pandemic’s initial onslaught. In May, she pasted heart stickers onto pieces of white poster board and hung them on her walls as a private tribute. That was when COVID-19 deaths in the United States numbered around 7,000.
“It was huge,” she said. “It was kind of overwhelming.”
As the national death toll grew, Ball said she decided to take her memorial on the road. She decorated her truck and 19-foot camper with hearts and was planning to drive the display throughout the region, but soon realized her vehicles weren’t big enough to accommodate every virus victim.
That’s when she determined that a public display in Old Town would be the most manageable way to memorialize the hundreds of thousands of American COVID-19 fatalities.
The Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA) agreed during its Tuesday morning meeting to allow Ball to hang the memorial banner on the chain-link fence surrounding the vacant Towers property. The site, which is owned by the EDA, is the proposed future location of a $35.5 million residential and retail complex called Cameron Square.
“It’s nice that we’re able to contribute space to allow them to do this,” Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said following the EDA meeting.
Ball said she had the 22 individual banner sections, each averaging about 6 feet by 3 feet, professionally printed one month ago. Her projected figure of 223,236 hearts turned out to be close to the actual number of U.S. COVID-related deaths, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbered at 218,986 on Tuesday morning.
With the help of several volunteers, Ball plans to hang the banner sections on Friday evening. The final display will be 318 square feet in size.
“Each square foot contains 702 hearts,” she said.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, a 30- to 40-minute memorial ceremony conducted in accordance with social-distancing guidelines will be held on the Our Health campus in the 300 block of North Cameron Street. Afterward, participants will be invited to walk three blocks south to the Towers site and pay their respects to the victims represented on the banner.
Ball said the banner will remain on display until Oct. 31.
“If people can’t come on Saturday morning, maybe they can come another time,” she said. “When you see the hearts and realize that each one is for a person who died, it’s really powerful.”
So, to commemorate the victims, you're going to have a ceremony on the open campus of Our Health in direct opposition to the Governor's Phase 3 guideline that literally states "Events that cannot restrict access to the general public should not take place"???
What a terrible comment.
Why don't you do a memorial for all those you mentioned?
I want to see the memorial for all those who die each year from the flu, abuse, abortions, lung disease, diabetes, etc. We need to move on and keep stiving for betterment of all disease treatments.
It always amazes me, that so many people are completely brainwashed and unable to understand the difference of Covid to other diseases and sicknesses. These are the people crazy uncle don preys on and needs to help him get re-elected.
"All diseases matter." The covid equivalent of "All lives matter." 🙄
Looks like you touched a nerve, Jake -- they don't want to talk about the slaughter of innocent babies and memorialize them because that's one of their false gods, the one of "choice" at the expense of innocent human beings. They also want to ignore the human cost of their scaremongering and the lockdowns, which have caused increases in suicides, child and spouse abuse, and an irrational fear of their neighbors. All this because "orange man bad". I hope it was worth it to the branch Covidians delaying cancer screenings, counseling, and causing people to lose their livelihoods! You will reap what you have sown!
yes you will struggling ... you will certainly reap the hate you sow
Bless your heart, LesLIE.
blessings from the struggling devil? i think not
"That new saint, than whom nothing nothing purer or more brave was ever led by into conflict and death, — the new saint awaiting his martyrdom, and who, if he shall suffer, will make the gallows glorious like the cross.
Ralph Waldo Emerson
He was speaking of me struggling: John Brown - Freedom Fighter
crazy uncle, the most un-christian man to hold the office...
how do you people like this man? I just cannot comprehend.
they love crazy orange uncle's hatred and racism towards black and brown people. it really is that basic.
