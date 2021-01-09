WINCHESTER — The offices of Winchester’s commissioner of the revenue and treasurer will remain closed for another week after two staff members tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Commissioner of the Revenue Ann T. Burkholder and City Treasurer Jeffrey L. Barbour issued a joint announcement on Friday afternoon:
“Considering the health status of our mutual teams and erring on the side of safety, we have decided to keep our offices closed to the public during the week of Jan. 11-15. However, both offices will be available by phone and email. This will also provide both teams with flexibility should other staff [member] come under further COVID protocols during the quarantine period.”
On Monday, city officials announced the temporary closures of the Treasurer’s and Commissioner of the Revenue’s offices due to an outbreak of COVID-19. The offices share space in the Creamery Building at 21 S. Kent St., so all staff members were ordered to quarantine at home.
Winchester City Manager Dan Hoffman said earlier this week there is no reason to suspect that customers who recently entered either of the offices was exposed to the coronavirus. That’s because staff members in each office are separated from the public by glass partitions.
Initially, Burkholder and Barbour said they hoped to re-open their offices on Monday. Now it will be at least Tuesday, Jan. 19, before staff and customers are allowed back in the building. (Monday, Jan. 18, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and all city offices will be closed for the federal holiday.)
Over the past week, the staff of the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office was able to work from home, but the Treasurer’s Office was completely shut down. Next week, the staffs from both offices will work from home and can be reached via email or telephone.
The Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office handles business licenses, tax information and tax filings. It can be reached by emailing cor@winchesterva.gov or calling 540-667-1815 and selecting option 4.
The Treasurer’s Office accepts and processes payments for tax bills. It can be reached at winctreasurer@winchesterva.gov or by calling 540-667-1815 and selecting option 3. While the office is closed, customers cannot make payments in person but can deposit checks in the drop boxes located outside of the Creamery Building and Rouss City Hall.
For more information, visit the city of Winchester’s website at winchesterva.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.