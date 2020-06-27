WINCHESTER — Spending more time at home because of COVID-19 has prompted many people to undertake home renovations or put home improvements on their to-do list.
For some homeowners, financing larger projects may involve getting a home equity loan.
A home equity loan allows the borrower to use the equity of his or her home as collateral.
"The pandemic interrupted and changed life for all of us. For many consumers who are now working from home, they've started working on or thinking about home projects that they've put off,” said Jeff Long, chief lending officer with Apple Federal Credit Union (AFCU), which has a location in Winchester. “With [mortgage] rates at some of the lowest in modern history, tapping into your home's equity can be a great option for making home upgrades.”
When considering a home equity loan, the first place to start is to check your own numbers, according to tips from AFCU.
Here are three things that lenders typically consider: Equity in the home that is at least 15-20% of its fair market value; a credit score of 620 or higher that shows a track record of paying off debt with documented ability to repay the loan; and a debt-to-income ratio typically below 45% for a fixed-rate loan and below 40% for a home equity line of credit.
Different lenders specialize in different types of loans, so it’s best to weigh your options and do your homework to find the best type of loan to fit your needs, AFCU suggests.
“A cash out refinance allows homeowners to get cash from their home's equity. Home loans typically have much lower rates than other types of debt, such as credit cards, auto and student loans. A cash out refinance can be a way to pay down debt by consolidating various debts into one loan, make home improvements, or cover educational expenses,” AFCU advises.
According to AFCU, "Lenders will generally allow consumers to borrow 75-90% of the value of their homes. In any scenario, the biggest factor for consumers to consider is whether they really need the loan and can manage it responsibly. Each lender has different qualifications and dollar amounts consumers can borrow.”
Still, AFCU cautions, “If it sounds to good to be true, it probably is.”
“Consumers do well by approaching institutions they already know and asking a lending expert to walk them through their particular scenario and tell them what they can expect,” AFCU says. “This will alleviate surprises like hidden costs. Ask about upfront costs-such as the title fees, appraisal fees-all which can be rolled into the loan.”
Overall, AFCU advises consumers who are considering a home equity loan to do their homework and pursue all options.
To learn more, visit www.AppleFCU.org/HomeEquityTips.
