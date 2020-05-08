WINCHESTER — Daniel Morgan Intermediate School Principal Matt Wygal and Assistant Principal Morgan Occhuizzo usually throw a cookout this time of year for the school’s teachers in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week.
But with the coronavirus pandemic closing schools for the rest of the academic year and social distancing guidelines in place to prevent the spread of the virus, Wygal and Occhuizzo couldn’t host their normal celebration. Instead, they invited teachers to stop by the school between noon and 2 p.m. Thursday to pick up small gifts and treats to thank them for their efforts teaching online during the pandemic.
Teachers received a Starbucks gift card, snacks and a quick thanks from Wygal. Teachers stayed in their cars as Wygal handed them their gifts while wearing a mask and gloves.
“Everything is very safe and clean,” Wygal said as he handed fifth-grade English teacher Lauren Weber her gifts. “Thanks for all you do. We miss you all. It’ll be back to normal soon.”
“I hope so, I keep praying every morning, buddy,” Weber said to Wygal.
DMIS students have been encouraged to thank their teachers online, Wygal said. During the week, students have sent photos of themselves dressed as their teachers, written poems and sent emails about what they miss about school and their teachers. One student even wrote a song about how the world is changing from the pandemic and their hopes that it will improve, dedicating it to a teacher.
Weber said one of the favorite messages she received this week from a student was an acrostic poem that spelled out the word English, which is the subject that Weber teaches at DMIS.
“It’s just nice to open up your email every morning and finding something little like ‘I appreciate you Ms. Weber’ and ‘Thank you’ and ‘I miss you,’” she said.
Another teacher who stopped by DMIS on Thursday was Angela Hyatt, who teaches sixth-grade English. She said it was a nice excuse to get out of her house. Her children were sitting in the back of the car. Hyatt said it’s not easy juggling teaching from home and taking care of her children.
“It’s just nice to have appreciation shown for the hard work that we do, and I think right now parents are seeing that’s probably a little harder than maybe they thought,” Hyatt said.
