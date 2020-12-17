WINCHESTER — When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the United States in March, many businesses changed how they operate.
Some retailers switched to online sales, some restaurants moved to delivery and pick-up options and some companies switched to remote work. Those, of course, are just a few of many examples in the business world from the past nine months.
Earlier this week, though, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that since Jan. 1, 60% of establishments in which workers were paid an average annual wage of less than $20,000 in 2019 told “at least some” employees not to work at all. Those percentages decreased the higher the average wages were.
The BLS data came from a survey and included “research estimates.” The survey was conducted between July and September of this year to ask questions on business experiences and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic across the country. The survey received responses from over 150,000 establishments for seven different questions. Government establishments were not included.
The data also showed that the higher the wage, the more likely businesses were to utilize teleworking methods as well as pay for health insurance for those employees not working.
For those paying less than $20,000 a year, 38% continued to pay employees who weren’t working. Only 20% of those businesses paid for health insurance for their employees who weren’t working and only 13% offered remote work, though 74% of those businesses had zero teleworking options available prior to the pandemic.
Of businesses paying between $20,000 and $40,000 annually, 56% told at least some employees not to work while 50% continued paying employees who weren’t on the job. Additionally, 39% of those businesses continued paying for health insurance for those employees. As for remote work, 23% in this pay range increased telework options, though 63% of the businesses had no such options available prior to the pandemic.
In the $40,000 to $60,000 pay range, 52% of businesses told some employees not to work while 59% continued to pay those employees and 60% continued to pay for health insurance. Thirty-nine percent of those employers increased remote work options, and 43% of the businesses in that pay range had no telework options available before March.
In the $60,000 to $80,000 range, 47% of employers told some employees not work, but 60% of employers continued to pay those employees and 69% continued to pay for health insurance. Fifty-two percent of those employers increased remote work options, but only 29% offered zero telework options prior to March.
For businesses paying more $80,000 a year, the highest range tracked, only 39% told some employees not work while 57% continued to pay those employees and 66% continued to pay for health insurance. Only 17% of those companies did not have telework options averrable prior to the pandemic and 58% increased such options.
“Establishments in which workers were paid more than $80,000, on average, were more than three times as likely as those paying less than $20,000 to have paid health insurance premiums for employees told not to work,” the study concluded. “Establishments paying more than $80,000 were more than four times as likely as those paying less than $20,000 to report increasing telework opportunities for workers. Telework was not available before or during the pandemic in 74% of establishments that paid workers less than $20,000, on average. This compared with 17% of establishments in which workers were paid more than $80,000.”
Data sorted by state did not break down numbers by pay range, but it did show percentages of how states stacked up in certain categories.
In Virginia, 43.99% of businesses polled said they told some employees not to work. Additionally, 43.29% of businesses in the Commonwealth had zero payroll changes related to the pandemic while 5.9% increased employees’ hours, 5.5% increased salaries and 9.43% decreased workers’ salaries.
The data also showed that 60.81% of Virginia businesses polled received a coronavirus-related loan or grant to be used toward hiring or maintaining employees and payroll.
Nationwide, 62% of establishments, or 5.3 million, received a coronavirus-related loan or grant to be used for rehiring or maintaining employees on the payroll, according to the BLS. These establishments employed 74.2 million workers, representing 59% of total U.S. private-sector employment.
Among establishments that told employees not to work and received a loan or grant, 59% continued to pay some or all employees while they were not working, the data showed. In comparison, 38% of businesses that told employees not to work and did not receive a loan or grant, continued to pay some or all employees while they were not working.
