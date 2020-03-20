WINCHESTER — Local day care centers have been put in a tricky situation with Gov. Ralph Northam ordering that gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
They either must close to comply or limit classrooms to 10 people.
Fremont Street Nursery in Winchester, which provides affordable child care, is closing Monday. Until then, it is taking the temperatures of the children it serves regularly, said Freda Roberson, Fremont’s executive director.
“It was a very, very difficult decision,” Roberson said about the temporary closure.
Fremont has more than 80 children enrolled, and it has been serving an average of 60 children this week.
Roberson made the decision on Tuesday to close, but the nursery has remained open this week to give parents time to find replacement child care.
Brittany Stickel’s daughter Bella, 2, has been enrolled at Fremont for the past year.
Stickel, of Stephenson, said she couldn’t go to work or pay her bills if she had to stay home with her daughter.
“A lot of people, myself included, live paycheck to paycheck,” Stickel said. “If I have to keep Bella home I would have to stay home with her, which means we don’t have income, [and] that could be a risk of losing your place or your lights getting cut off, so you know it is a big deal.”
While some day-care centers are in the process of closing or have already closed, Winchester Day Preschool is working to keep its doors open. That means it can only have up to eight children in a classroom with two adults, and the children’s temperatures are taken regularly. The facility has 46 children enrolled, with only eight in attendance on Thursday. The center has four classrooms.
Winchester Day Preschool is also asking parents to check and record their child’s temperature overnight and report it to the teachers.
Carroll “Sue” Dyer, executive director of Winchester Day Preschool, said she had to turn away several children Thursday morning because the parents would not report their child’s temperature.
“My thoughts are with the parents and these children. I mean they have to have somewhere to take them,” Dyer said. “So I’m trying everything in my power to make that happen, but we need the help from the parents as well.”
Winchester Children of America was still open as of Thursday, and it also is only allowing 10 people per room, said Ashley Dixon, a preschool teacher at the facility.
As of Wednesday, Kathy Capps, assistant director at Winchester Children of America, said she was waiting to hear from their corporate office if teachers will be paid should the center close. For now, she said teachers can use up their vacation and sick time. After that, Capps isn’t sure what’s next.
Some child-care facilities have been closed since Northam announced last week that all Virginia schools would have to shutter starting Monday through March 27 as a precaution against the coronavirus. Since then, Winchester, Frederick and Clarke school systems have announced they will extend their closures through mid-April. Kids Clubs of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Braddock Street United Methodist Early Learning Center and Preschool and Grace Lutheran Preschool are among those that are closed.
The Rev. Kirk Nave of Braddock Street UMC said the bishop of the Virginia Annual Conference overseeing the United Methodist Churches in the commonwealth asked its churches to close worship and preschool services last week.
“We realize this is a hardship for parents, but it’s kind of out of our hands. It’s our way of trying to do what we can to slow the movement of this virus,” Nave said. “It is a hardship, and one of our own staff members has a child here and so he’s begun teleworking more than he usually does. We all do what we got to do in these difficult times.”
