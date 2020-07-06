WINCHESTER — President Donald Trump signed the Paycheck Protection Program Extension Act on Saturday, which comes with several changes from the original PPP loans.
The original program — Small Business Administration loans to help businesses keep workers employed during the COVID-19 crisis — expired June 30, but it is now extended through Aug. 8. The extension means small businesses now have until Aug. 8 to apply for assistance, if they haven't already done so. Out of $660 billion allocated for the program, $130 billion remains. About 5 million small businesses have already received loans to help with payroll, rent and other expenses.
“The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber applauds the extension of the Payroll Protection Program to Aug. 8,” Cynthia Schneider, CEO of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, said on Monday as Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center Director Christine Kriz shared information about the new PPP Flex Act. “This action expands the opportunities for businesses to continue to adapt to the changing business climate and strengthen their operations. It is this type of care that helps provide continued revitalization of our economic engines.”
The original guidelines said the loans can be forgiven if businesses use at least 75% for payroll. That has been changed to 60%.
Originally, the loan money had to be used within eight weeks after receiving it; that has been revised to 24 weeks. Once the money is spent, businesses can apply for forgiveness. Businesses that received a loan prior to June 5 can apply for forgiveness sooner.
For loans approved on or after June 5, the repayment term for converted funds will be five years at 1%. Loans approved before that date can be extended to five years if the lender and borrower agree.
Employee compensation has been increased from $15,385 to $46,154.
Before the extension, loan forgiveness could be limited if full-time equivalency pay was not restored by June 30, but that’s been changed to Dec. 31. The forgiveness for wage restoration has also been extended to Dec. 31.
Employers can now defer all 2020 FICA payments to 2021 and 2022, even if the PPP loan is forgiven before Dec. 31.
Deferral of principal and interest will now go until the date the lender receives the forgiveness amount from the SBA, which in practice takes considerably longer. A new provision was also added to state if a borrower does not apply for forgiveness within 10 months after the end of the borrower’s covered period, payments will begin at the end of the 10-month period. Also, for borrowers who borrowed prior to June 5 who use the eight-week covered period, payments will commence 10 months after the end of the eight-week period if they do not seek forgiveness.
Some aspects of the program remain unchanged.
The SBA still reserves the right to audit or review any PPP loans approved and funded; borrowers can obtain only one PPP loan; loans can be increased but only if the lender approves the increase prior to filing the first 1502 report with the SBA; and the IRS prevents deducting operating expenses forgiven as part of the PPP.
Kriz said the SBA sent an email last week to everyone who applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) but did not apply for the EIDL Advance, which was to provide up to $10,000 of economic relief to businesses that are currently experiencing temporary difficulties.
This week, she said, the SBA is restoring eligibility for the EIDL Advance to those who did not check the box to be considered for an EIDL Advance.
“The amount of your advance is based on $1,000 per employee, up to a maximum of $10,000,” she said in an email. “As a reminder, the advance does not have to be repaid and you do not have to qualify be approved for a loan in order to receive the Advance funds.”
She noted that if a business also received a PPP loan from a participating lender, the amount of the advance will be subtracted from the forgivable amount of the PPP loan — “in other words, that portion of your PPP loan will not be eligible for forgiveness,” she said.
She said the SBA will process Advance loans using the information provided in original EIDL application this week.
“If they are able to verify and validate the information you provided in your application, your advance will be automatically deposited into your bank account,” she said. “If for some reason they are unable to successfully process your advance, you will receive an email notification with a link to update your business and bank account information.”
