WINCHESTER — United States Department of Agriculture Administrator Richard Fordyce is reminding farmers and ranchers to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP).
Fordyce sent out both a voice and digital public service announcement last week to update interested applicants that the deadline has been moved to Sept. 11. Originally, the program was set to stop taking applications Friday.
CFAP will provide up to $16 billion in direct payments to provide relief to farmers and ranchers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Eligible producers of specified agricultural commodities who have suffered a 5% or greater price decline as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and who face substantial marketing costs for inventories, are eligible for CFAP payments.
To be eligible for payments, a person or legal entity must have an average adjusted gross income of less than $900,000 for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018. However, if 75% of their adjusted gross income comes from farming, ranching, or forestry, the AGI limit of $900,000 does not apply.
The program recently updated its list of eligible commodities to include non-specialty crops, wool, livestock, dairy, specialty crops, nursery crops, cut flowers, aquaculture and eggs. The program has consistently added commodities to the eligibility list throughout the length of the program, which was first announced back in April.
Ineligible commodities are ones that did not suffer a 5% or greater price decline due to COVID-19 between the specified timeframes, or commodities for which there was not enough data to substantiate a claim. Specifically, this includes, goats, bison, buffalo, beefalo, turkeys, mink, mohair, shell eggs, dried eggs, layers, soft red winter wheat, hard red winter wheat, white wheat, rice, flax, rye, green peanuts, feed barley, Extra Long Staple (ELS) cotton, alfalfa, hemp and tobacco.
If a producer submitted a CFAP application for a previously ineligible commodity, and the application was not approved, the producer must submit a new CFAP application. If the producer submitted an application and was paid for CFAP but also has crops that are now considered eligible or are now eligible for CARES Act funding for sales losses, the producer should not submit a new application, but rather, contact the local Farm Service Agency (FSA) office to amend the application, according to information associated with the program.
For producers who have already applied for CFAP and whose commodities have experienced payment rate increases, the FSA will automatically calculate the increase and issue a payment.
In his message, Fordyce directs interested applicants with questions to call the CFAP center at 877-507-8364, where USDA staff will help answer questions and help complete applications. Applications can also be done online, through a manually-completed, mailed-in process or through a workbook-style process online.
Producers self-certify when applying for CFAP, and documentation is not submitted with the application. They may be asked for additional documentation to support their certification of eligible commodities, so the USDA advises applicants should retain the documentation used to complete the application. Information on additional documents is provided at farmers.gov/cfap/apply.
As of Monday, FSA has approved $9,222,174,407 in payments with 557,592 approved applications for CFAP nationwide.
For more information on the program, visit https://www.farmers.gov/cfap.
