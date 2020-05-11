WINCHESTER — Healthy Families of the Northern Shenandoah Valley was able to help 225 families on Thursday with a “Diaper Drive Thru.”
Thanks to a $2,500 COVID-19 relief grant from United Way of NSV, Healthy Families NSV was able to obtain 792 packs of diapers, 600 packs of wipes and 156 cans of formula to distribute to families enrolled in Healthy Families NSV and families referred by the organization’s partner agencies: Winchester Medical Center, Virginia Department of Health-Women, Infants and Children program, Community Prenatal and Language Access, Infant and Toddler Connection, Phoenix Project, Highland Food Pantry, Our Health, The Laurel Center, AbbaCare, and the Winchester and Frederick County Departments of Social Services.
Sara Schoonover-Martin, executive director of Healthy Families NSV, said the temporary closure of the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) in March over coronavirus concerns “put our families into a desperate situation because they utilized that resource for diapers and wipes, and so we had applied for an emergency grant and were awarded it.”
Families picked up the supplies Thursday at the Our Health campus at 329 Cameron St. in Winchester. Schoonover-Martin said each family got at least three to four packs of diapers and two cans of formula.
“We are grateful to Our Health for providing us a space to mobilize the emergency supplies for families and to Highland Food Pantry for donating baby food to distribute to the families in need,” said Schoonover-Martin.
Healthy Families NSV, located at 301 N. Cameron St., suite 101, serves families by providing education and support on raising children. The organization does assessments with families to see what they need and connects them with community resources. The organization is grant-funded, staffed by 14 people and typically helps about 200 families a year.
Schoonover-Martin said the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the stress families were already facing. The organization is still providing services, now utilizing telehealth.
“We are already working with families that are overburdened and have multiple stressors,” she said. “And so with this [pandemic], we’ve been busier than ever.”
Schoonover-Martin says Healthy Families NSV would like to have another event similar to the Diaper Drive Thru to provide families with vital supplies, but that it would need to receive another grant to do so.
