WINCHESTER — The rural character of the Northern Shenandoah Valley has allowed the Winchester area to defy national travel trends.
Officials with the Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) are hoping to further capitalize on the region’s relaxed nature with a new advertising campaign targeted at people who live within driving distance of the Winchester area.
Justin Kerns, executive director of the CVB, said on Thursday the COVID-19 pandemic that has held the nation in its grip for eight months has made Americans leery of travel, especially to major metropolitan areas with dense populations of potential coronavirus carriers.
That concern has cut into the revenues of hotels that are no longer being used for business travel or corporate functions, and are hosting far fewer leisure travelers. In Virginia, Kerns said, statewide estimates indicate that overall hotel occupancy rates are down by 26% when compared to last year, and overall hotel revenues have dropped by 45%.
The Winchester area, with its rural setting and comparatively low population, is now seen by many aspiring leisure travelers as a safe destination for a quick getaway.
“People have continued to come out here, whereas they’re not going to larger urban markets,” Kerns said. “Our hotels continue to slightly improve month after month. ... We’re about 15% down on occupancy year over year and 20% down on revenues.
“I think the more rural destinations are doing well because that’s all leisure travel,” he said. “Leisure travelers spend lots of money.”
The Convention and Visitors Bureau hopes to attract even more leisure travelers with a new “Discover Winchester” advertising campaign targeted at adults who live within a three-hour drive of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
The professionally produced ads are being posted online and inserted into cable television programs broadcast in West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.
One place you won’t see them is here. Kerns said there would be little value in promoting local tourism to locals, so the CVB made strategic advertising buys outside of Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County.
Throughout the campaign, Kerns said the CVB will monitor visits to the bureau’s website, visitwinchesterva.com, and determine which regions generate the most clicks. That will let local officials know how well the “Discover Winchester” ads are performing in various markets.
The goal, Kerns said, is to have each prospective visitor see a “Discover Winchester” promotion up to four times. Anything beyond that would be over saturation that could result in the ads being tuned out by the audience.
Kerns said he is excited to see the response to the CVB’s advertising campaign, which is the most extensive ever launched by the bureau.
Winchester-area residents who would like to view the “Discover Winchester” ads can do so on the CVB’s YouTube channel at YouTube.com/VisitWinchesterVA.
