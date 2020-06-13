WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum has decided to proceed with its in-house summer camps, but with extra precautions to minimize the risk of exposing participants to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“These camps will feature reduced sizes and are designed to follow current health and safety guidelines,” said the museum’s associate director, Diane Schnoor. “If something should change, the museum will convert these camps to virtual offerings, but fingers crossed.”
The weeklong camps will be offered June 29 through August 14, with sessions scheduled each weekday for 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Parents can enroll a child in both morning and afternoon sessions for a full day of camp activities.
Each camp will cater to a specific age range, and a diverse array of sessions is available. For example, preschool and kindergarten students can learn about nature and science, early elementary students can become Jedi warriors and build Lego creations, older elementary students can make crafts and study drama, and kids in grades 4 and up can paint a mural and learn the secrets behind Harry Potter’s Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
Each half-day camp costs $125 for museum members or $145 for non-members. Discounts are offered to students who enroll in three or more camps.
All sessions will be held at the Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, 19 W. Cork St. in Winchester.
To keep kids healthy, the museum will require participants to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, which currently include wearing face masks, hand washing, social distancing and body temperature checks.
For more information or to enroll, visit discoverymuseum.net.
