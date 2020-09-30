WINCHESTER — The COVID-19 pandemic has created a worldwide spike in domestic violence incidents as stressed-out couples and families are stuck at home for months on end.
For that reason, next month's commemoration of Domestic Violence Awareness Month may be the most important since the event began in October 1981 as the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence's "Day of Unity."
In years prior to the pandemic, national statistics indicated that someone in the United States was abused by an intimate partner once every 2.5 seconds, resulting in an average total of 12 million victims a year. While the current year's domestic violence rates are unknown, the consensus among health experts is that incidents of physical, sexual and emotional abuse have increased in the time of COVID-19.
"Even with stay-at-home orders lifting and areas reopening, there is still an increase in stressors as a result of the pandemic," registered nurse Jackie Campbell wrote in July for Johns Hopkins Medicine. "An abusive person may use this situation to exert more control over a partner."
Locally, The Laurel Center at 402 N. Cameron St. in Winchester provides shelter and support services for victims of domestic and sexual violence in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
"The signs of abuse develop over a long period of time and continue to escalate," Cindy Marzullo, The Laurel Center's development director, said this week in a media release. "The well-known cycle of violence always starts and returns to 'the honeymoon stage' many times, causing victims to rationalize the behavior or even accept blame for the incidents that occur."
To help people understand if they're being victimized by a form of domestic violence, The Laurel Center has posted a free lethality assessment on its website. Additionally, throughout the month of October, the nonprofit will conduct an informational campaign regarding domestic violence on its social media sites.
The Laurel Center is also planning four public events to highlight Domestic Violence Awareness Month, all of which will be held in accordance with social-distancing guidelines:
- Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. — Walk and Wag to End Domestic Violence, Chet Hobert Park in Berryville.
- Oct. 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. — 29th Annual Domestic Violence Candlelight Vigil, Joint Judicial Center in Winchester.
- Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Tabletop Awareness at Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market near Winchester.
- Oct. 24 at dusk — Family Drive-In Movie Night near Stephens City.
For more information on Domestic Violence Awareness Month and any of October's events, visit thelaurelcenter.org or call 540-667-6466.
