WINCHESTER — Judith Knickerbocker loved to visit her mom, Maria Jordeans, at a senior-care facility near Winchester, where the two would sit and chat for hours.
One year ago, Knickerbocker pulled up to the facility and found it had been locked down and sealed off from the outside world. COVID-19 had been detected in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, and the nursing home’s elderly residents were at extremely high risk of contracting the coronavirus, so visitors were prohibited from entering the building.
Knickerbocker would stand outside of Jordeans’ window so she could talk to her mom through the glass, but that did little to ease her mother’s sense of loneliness and her longing for human contact.
Knickerbocker decided to buy her mom an Amazon Echo Show. The videoconferencing device didn’t provide the same comfort as a hug or holding hands, but at least she could make video calls to Jordeans anytime of the day or night without having to drive to the nursing home.
In November, Knickerbocker went to hang Christmas lights outside her mother’s window. Through the glass, she could see the 94-year-old Jordaens was lethargic and struggling to breathe.
“I should have just barged my way in,” said Knickerbocker, a retired nurse.
But visitors weren’t allowed, so she instead raced home to call her mom on the Echo Show.
“I said, ‘It’s OK, Mom. I love you,’” Knickerbocker said.
Thirty minutes later, Knickerbocker was still watching the video screen as her mother tilted her head back and drew her final breath.
Over the past year, COVID-19 has changed everything, including the way we die.
For the first few months of the virus, loved ones were told they could not be in the same room with a friend or family member who was in the process of dying, given the contagious nature of the virus. That was a tough pill for everyone to swallow, including healthcare providers.
“We learned quickly that it was important to allow family to be physically present in end-of-life care,” Anne Whiteside, Winchester Medical Center‘s vice president and chief nursing officer, said this week. “Following safety guidelines, we now support a limited number of family members at the bedside if they wish.”
But the hospital requires everyone who visits its COVID-19 ward to be fully covered in protective gear, including a gown, gloves, face mask and a face shield.
That’s what Marisa Varley of Strasburg had to wear to be with her 70-year-old father, Jesse Tasker, when he died in January at Winchester Medical Center from the coronavirus.
“He was in a negative-pressure room, which reduces the risk of spreading the virus through the air, and we were able to be with him the whole time,” Varley said this week.
Even though she couldn’t take off her gloves to touch his face or remove her mask to give him a kiss, Varley said it was a blessing to be in the same room with him so he could pass away while enveloped in the love of his family.
“Our caregivers recognize that end-of-life care is a sacred time and will make every effort to meet the needs of the patient and family,” Whiteside said. “We support the presence of clergy, and if a patient does not have family, our caregivers are at the bedside so that no one dies alone.”
COVID-19 vexes society’s traditions even after death. Funerals, memorials and visitations must be carried out carefully so those celebrations of life don’t become deadly super-spreader events.
Darrin Jones, president of Jones Funeral Home on South Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester, said large, indoor services are not practical at this time because of the need for social distancing. However, graveside services that are held outdoors can safely accommodate big gatherings of mourners.
For funerals and memorial services held inside the Jones Funeral Home chapel, attendees must wear face coverings and maintain at least 6 feet of distance from their fellow mourners. Most indoor funerals have to be held in the chapel, Jones said, because many area churches have shuttered their sanctuaries due to COVID-19 and are now holding worship services outside or online.
Visitations at Jones Funeral Home are mostly discouraged these days. Instead, Jones said, “We’ve been doing a lot of what we call ‘friends may call.’”
The “friends may call” practice allows people to pay their respects to the deceased over a one- or two-day period. Jones said that avoids having a potentially large influx of mourners cramming together during a two-hour visitation.
“There are people who have been disappointed because they couldn’t have the services they wanted to have,” Jones said, “but they’re OK with what they do. They understand the limitations.”
Some people who have lost loved ones over the past year have decided to postpone funeral and memorial services to a later date, after the coronavirus threat has passed. That could create a situation where funeral homes are asked to oversee a large number of services in a relatively short period of time, but Jones said he isn’t too worried because he suspects many of those services will not be held.
“Most of those people, once they’ve gone a full year, it’s like picking a scab and reopening a wound,” Jones said about mourners who may be reluctant to hold a funeral a year or more after losing a loved one.
Jones said he’s grateful the decisions made by his funeral home in the early days of COVID-19 allowed it to persevere during what has been an extremely difficult time for local businesses.
“Nobody expected this to last a year,” he said. “Nobody.”
