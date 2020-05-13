WINCHESTER — It only took a month for the Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA) to deplete a $200,000 disaster relief fund it had created for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shawn Hershberger, the city’s development services director, said at least twice that amount could have been loaned had more relief money been available.
“Luckily, we pulled it down when we did,” Hershberger said during Tuesday morning’s EDA meeting.
By the time applications were cut off in early May, loan requests had already exceeded the $200,000 funding pool established by the EDA on March 24. Regardless, Hershberger said all submitted applications were considered, and a total of $216,894 in loans were issued to 44 small Winchester businesses ranging from retail stores and restaurants to medical and legal practices.
The maximum loan amount for any business was $5,000, and no payments will be required for the first six months. The five-year loans will be interest free for at least the first two years, but the EDA will decide next year if a 2% interest rate should be assessed for the remaining three years of any outstanding loan balances.
Forty-one of the EDA’s 44 disaster relief loans were issued for the maximum amount of $5,000. The remaining three loans were for $2,500, $4,600 and $4,794 each.
Hershberger said only two applicants were denied loans — one for not submitting required documentation, and the other for sending up “red flags” and not demonstrating a clear need for the money.
EDA members Cary M. Craig Jr. and James Imoh assisted city staff in determining the eligibility of applicants.
“It was probably more time-consuming than we realized,” Hershberger said.
The EDA is also exploring ways to help eight other businesses that already had outstanding assistance loans from the authority prior to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-March.
On Tuesday, members suggested payment deferral or forbearance for up to six months.
“Everybody’s situation is different, so I’m not sure we can make a blanket program,” EDA Chairman Jeff Buettner said.
The authority will continue to discuss possible relief options, including whether interest should be temporarily frozen for the eight loans, at its next meeting on June 16.
In the meantime, Hershberger said a relief application will be drafted, and the eight loan holders will be informed that the EDA is willing to help if they have encountered financial hardships over the past two months due to business closings and revenue losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attending Tuesday morning’s Winchester EDA meeting, which was conducted via videoconference, were Chairman Jeff Buettner and members Lauri Bridgeforth, Douglas Toan, Tim Painter, Addie Lingle, Cary M. Craig Jr. and James Imoh.
