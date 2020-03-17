WINCHESTER — No payment? No problem.
All 12 of Virginia’s electric cooperatives, including Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, have decided to waive late payment fees and disconnects for non-payment for residential customers until further notice.
The utilities will also work with business and commercial members on a case-by-case basis to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Media releases from Shenandoah Valley and Rappahannock electric cooperatives state that customers will ultimately be responsible for paying their electric bills, so payments should be made as members are able to do so. At the end of grace period, the utilities will offer payment agreements as needed.
Additionally, the Shenandoah and Rappahannock cooperatives are encouraging customers to make payments and request assistance online, but both utilities can still accept in-person payments if necessary.
Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative serves approximately 98,000 meters in Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, Warren, Augusta, Highland, Page and Rockingham. Rappahannock Electric Cooperative serves nearly 170,000 connections in Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah, Warren, Albemarle, Caroline, Culpeper, Essex, Fauquier, Goochland, Greene, Hanover, King and Queen, King William, Louisa, Madison, Orange, Page, Rappahannock, Rockingham, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
For more information, visit Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative at spec.coop and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative at myrec.coop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.