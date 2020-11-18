WINCHESTER — The city’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) has issued nearly $300,000 in emergency grants as part of its ongoing effort to help local businesses weather the economic storm stirred by COVID-19.
“I think it’s been a successful venture,” Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said on Tuesday.
To date, the Winchester EDA has issued three rounds of emergency grants culled from federal CARES Act funds, which were appropriated to the city to help businesses remain in operation as the eight-month-long pandemic continues to cut into revenues.
According to data shared Tuesday morning during the EDA’s monthly meeting, 19 businesses received a total of $122,709.84 in the third and latest round of grant issuances. Seventeen of those grants were for the maximum allowable amount of $7,000.
Round 3 also offered grants to help area restaurants purchase portable heaters so they can continue to offer outdoor service to customers through the cold winter months. Twenty restaurants were approved for a total of $25,049.96 in heater grants, with amounts ranging from a low of $502.29 for Macado’s on the Loudoun Street Mall to the maximum allowable amount of $1,500 for seven other city restaurants — Awabi, Broken Window, Oakstone, Taylor Wine Room, Royalicious, 147 North and Frenchies Frozen Yogurt.
The first two rounds of CARES-funded grants administered by the Winchester EDA totaled $171,339.19 and helped 36 local businesses, with all but six of those firms receiving the maximum allowable allocation of $5,000.
To receive an emergency grant, companies had to be located in Winchester, hold a valid business license and demonstrate that COVID-19 had decreased anticipated revenues by at least 10%.
The application window for Round 3 grants closed on Friday evening. Hershberger has not indicated when or if the city will receive another CARES Act allocation, so it remains to be seen if the EDA will offer a fourth round of emergency business grants.
Attending Tuesday morning’s EDA meeting, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Jeff Buettner and members Lauri Bridgeforth, Douglas Toan, Tim Painter, Addie Lingle, Cary M. Craig Jr. and James Imoh.
