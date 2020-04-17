WINCHESTER — A new emergency shelter has opened on Shenandoah University’s campus for area residents in need of a bed and a meal.
The Winchester Rescue Mission, in partnership with Shenandoah University, the city of Winchester, Frederick County and numerous churches, businesses, nonprofit groups and civic organizations, opened the shelter Thursday night, four days earlier than anticipated.
The temporary shelter is located in the former National Guard Armory at 608 Millwood Ave., which is now owned by Shenandoah University.
“We went from a building that was pretty dirty because it was not in use to a fully functioning shelter in a week’s time,” said Winchester Rescue Mission Executive Director Brandan Thomas, who credited volunteers and partner organizations for getting the facility ready so quickly.
Fellowship Bible and Canvas churches of Winchester helped to clean the armory and set up cots that were provided by the Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS) organization, which recently ended its cold-weather housing program for the year and is currently sharing operational information with staff and volunteers at the new shelter. Shenandoah University officials installed Wi-Fi in the building so guests will have internet access while waiting to get back on their feet, and members of the school’s theatrical department set up partitions between the sections for men and women.
Other groups that have stepped in to offer assistance, supplies and funding include the Winchester and Frederick County sheriff’s offices, the Winchester Police Department, the city fire marshal’s office, the Western Virginia Continuum of Care, AIDS Response Effort and the Funkhouser family of Winchester.
“It’s an incredible collaboration of so many people in our community,” Thomas said. “It’s kind of crazy to see how well people have worked together.”
The shelter had hoped to house up to 45 people, but in order to comply with social-distancing guidelines, Thomas said they were limited to 40 cots.
The drive to open the new shelter stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has cost many people their jobs and, as a result, made it difficult for them to pay rent and other living expenses. However, there are no requirements to qualify for temporary housing at the new shelter, so anyone in need is welcome.
Guests will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis, and will be provided with three meals a day delivered by a rotating list of volunteers, churches and organizations. Shelter residents will also have restroom and shower access, and they will be given personal hygiene items and personal protective equipment.
To stop the spread of COVID-19, all guests will be screened prior to entry using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safeguards including having their temperature taken daily. The shelter also has quarantine space for asymptomatic individuals who may have been exposed to the virus. Should someone develop symptoms, alternative off-site quarantine space will be provided in coordination with local officials.
Thomas said Shenandoah University has agreed to host the shelter until June 10, which is when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to expire.
“This is the coolest thing I’ve ever worked on in terms of watching our community come together,” Thomas said. “It’s been amazing.”
