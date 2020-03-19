WINCHESTER — Social distancing is not a viable option for local nonprofits that provide emergency shelter services.
Take, for example, The Laurel Center and Winchester Rescue Mission, two agencies on North Cameron Street that continue to take in clients even as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic inches its way toward the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
The Laurel Center is the only nonprofit in the Winchester area that provides emergency shelter to women, men and children who are victims of domestic and sexual violence. However, COVID-19 is forcing the center to limit its services.
“Our concern is, at some point, we may be required to shut down [due to the virus],” said Faith Power, executive director of The Laurel Center at 402 N. Cameron St. “We’re coming up with strategies and new protocols to provide the safety net that clients and staff need.”
Unfortunately, that means a significant reduction in the center’s services. In order to limit the number of people who gather together, Power said group therapy sessions have been put on hold, many in-person services are being handled over the phone and group dining has been suspended.
Also, Power said, “We’re going to be limiting the number of people we take in for shelter. ... The state has recommended that we not group individuals together, that we give them their own private quarters. We have eight bedrooms, so we’re going to be able to put eight individuals and their dependent children up there.”
That’s a significant drop from the more than 20 women who stay at the shelter on an average daily basis. Men who need a safe place to stay will continue to be housed elsewhere.
Before anyone is admitted to The Laurel Center’s shelter, they will now be screened to find out if they have a cough or flu-like symptoms. Power said staff can ask prospective guests to be tested for COVID-19, but the center cannot require testing as a condition for admission.
These measures had to be taken, Power said, to ensure The Laurel Center could continue to offer basic operations.
“If all of your staff is sick,” she said, “how do we continue to provide services here?”
Down the block at the Winchester Rescue Mission, Executive Director Brandan Thomas is stressing the importance of hygiene and social distancing, but there are no plans to stop taking in the homeless.
“We’re trying to keep everything going the way it’s always gone, but we’re changing the ways we do it,” Thomas said.
Now, every time mission residents check into the facility, their temperature is taken and they are required to use hand sanitizer. In addition, Thomas has encouraged residents to stay in the mission’s shelter as much as possible, and to only leave the building for important reasons like going to work.
Should any of the Rescue Mission residents contract COVID-19, Thomas said, they will be quarantined in a separate, unoccupied building on West Clifford Street that is in the process of being converted into a shelter for homeless women.
The mission also provides free food and prepared meals to anyone in need. For the time being, people who don’t reside at the shelter will have to stand outside the building and wait to be given their items for carryout.
“We’re still serving dinner,” Thomas said. “We’re just not inviting them in.”
Most meals at the mission are typically cooked by volunteers. However, Thomas said most volunteers have stopped coming in because of coronavirus concerns, so food is now being cooked and served by shelter staff.
“We’re going to be putting in extra hours,” he said. “Some of our staff is not paid, but we sat down and talked to them and every single one said, ‘We’re here. We love these people.’”
Learn more about the Winchester Rescue Mission at winrescue.org, and The Laurel Center at thelaurelcenter.org.
