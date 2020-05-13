WINCHESTER — With some area businesses planning to reopen as soon as this Friday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have a few reminders for people whose stores, restaurants or offices have not been used for the past month or two due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
If a building's plumbing system has been dormant or little used for several weeks, standing water in the pipes may have gone stagnant, creating optimal conditions for the growth of pathogens like legionella. Stagnant water also changes water chemistry, which could increase corrosion and the leaching of metals, including lead, into the drinking water supply.
To avoid potential problems, the EPA and CDC recommend flushing a building's plumbing system by letting water flow for a few minutes through any line that provides water for drinking or washing, and draining hot water heaters and other water storage systems.
Building owners and managers are also advised to inspect a property's plumbing system to ensure that no leaks have developed.
For more information or assistance, contact the Lord Fairfax Health District at 540-665-8611, or visit cdc.gov or epa.gov.
