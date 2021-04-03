WINCHESTER — Beginning Monday, everyone 16 and older in the Lord Fairfax Health District is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.
The Virginia Department of Health announced Friday that it would begin to vaccinate people in Phase 2 (the general public) while continuing to vaccinate anyone in Phases 1a, 1b, and 1c who registers to receive it.
On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that everyone age 16 and older should be eligible for the vaccine as of April 18, but some health districts are able to make the transition earlier.
While vaccine supply is increasing, it remains limited. The health department is asking that people be patient as it continues to reach out to the most at-risk and underserved, while offering a vaccine to each person who wants one as soon as possible.
Under Phase 2, all persons age 16 and older (for Pfizer vaccine) and 18 and older (for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. All phases are identified in detail at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
“We are excited to be expanding vaccination opportunities to the majority of our population,” Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, said in a news release. “Please understand that we will still book the elderly and most at-risk first. Everyone who lives or works in Virginia is encouraged to enroll on the state pre-registration list, to facilitate setting up a vaccine appointment.”
Vaccines are available by pre-registration and appointment. To pre-register, or to update your pre-registration record, visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). English- and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Translation services also are available, in more than 100 languages. For TTY, dial 7-1-1.
When you receive your appointment for a vaccine, follow these guidelines at the vaccination site:
Plan to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to your appointment time. Too many people arriving too early causes backups.
The health district is not accepting walk-ins at this time. Pre-register to be contacted for an appointment.
Be prepared to show your invitation (email or text) or proof of your name.
Continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing outside your household. The health district will reach a point later this year when enough people are vaccinated where these actions are no longer necessary, but we’re not there yet.
For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.
Excellent news!
